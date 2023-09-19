AF Gruppen secures decom contract for North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Decom

AF Gruppen secures decom contract for North Sea platform

By Mathew Perry
19/09/2023, 1:53 pm
© Supplied by AF GruppenThe Heimdal main platform in the North Sea off the coast of Norway.
Equinor's Heimdal Main platform in the North Sea. Supplied by AF Gruppen

Norwegian company AF Gruppen (AFG) has secured a key decommissioning contract for a North Sea platform.

AFG said it will complete the engineering and offshore hook-down preparation of Equinor’s Heimdal Main Platform.

AFG executive vice president for offshore Lars Myhre Hjelmeset said the company was pleased to have been awarded the contract by Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC).

“In cooperation with both Heerema Marine Contractors and Equinor, we look forward to starting this important work,” he said.

“In this project, we will survey, engineer, and prepare the 20,000-tonnes Heimdal Main Topside for removal by reverse installation.

© Supplied by AF Gruppen
AF Gruppen employees. Supplied by AF Gruppen

“This project represents an important continuation within one of our core competencies, and the award is a recognition of our significant track record in delivering safe and efficient offshore solutions”.

The Heimdal gas field was discovered in 1972 and production began in 1986.

According to Equinor, a total of 46 billion standard cubic metres of gas and 7 million standard cubic metres of oil have been produced from the Heimdal field.

Operations in the Heimdal field ended in June this year and the two platforms are set to be taken ashore for demolition.

Equinor maintains a 29.4% stake in Heimdal alongside Spirit Energy (28.8%), Petoro (20%), TotalEnergies (16.7%) and Lotos E&P (5%).

