Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Well-Slot: Trio of active exploration wells in the UK

As of 26 September, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration wells active, with one in the CNS and two in the NNS. Two appraisal wells are currently active in the CNS. One well completed at Diadem.
By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
03/10/2022, 7:00 am
The rig floor on the Stena Don

West of Shetland

No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019 and there are no wells planned to be drilled in 2022 at this time.

Northern North Sea

The Shell-operated 211/14a-10 Rockhopper exploration well was re-entered on 1 September with the Ocean Endeavour semi-sub rig, as part of the Penguins field well campaign. The top hole for the well was drilled in 2019. The well is targeting an undrilled tilted fault block with a Brent Group reservoir.

The Serica-operated 3/24c-6 North Eigg HPHT exploration well was spudded with the Paul B Lloyd Jr semi-sub on 11 July. The well was re-spudded on 19 July due to a stuck pipe in the original hole and re-spudded again on 9 August due to similar issues. The well is targeting Upper Jurassic intra-Kimmeridge Clay Formation turbidite sandstones and operations are ongoing.

Central North Sea

i3 Energy spudded the 13/23c-12 Serenity appraisal well on c. 21 September with the Stena Don semi-sub rig. The well will appraise the 13/23c-10 well, drilled in 2019, which encountered oil in the Lower Cretaceous Captain Sandstone Member, downdip of the Tain field. Resources are estimated at 98.5 mmbbl.

The Noble Sam Hartley jack-up spudded the 30/12d-12 Isabella appraisal well on 1 September. TotalEnergies made the gas condensate discovery in 2019 – 2020 with the 30/12d-11 well. The appraisal well will be drilled in an updip location, targeting the Triassic Judy Member sandstone, and plans to confirm key petrophysical properties to enable development. Resources have been quoted by partner Neptune as c. 120 mmboe.

The Shell-operated 22/8a Orlov HPHT exploration well was spudded on 14 August with the Valaris 122 jack-up rig, targeting Upper Jurassic Fulmar sandstones in a structural trap in interpod play setting. Operations are ongoing.

The Capricorn-operated 22/11b-14, A Diadem exploration well was completed on c. 21 September having spudded on 26 June with the Valaris 123 jack-up rig and subsequently re-spud on 17 July. The well was targeting the Upper Jurassic Fulmar Formation in an interpod stratigraphic trap with pre-drill resources of 34 mmboe. The operator announced on 6 September that although the well encountered Jurassic sandstones, they were water wet.

Southern North Sea

There has been no drilling in the SNS since 2019. The next exploration wells expected to be drilled in the region are Shell and Deltic Energy’s 41/5a Pensacola exploration well due to spud in October.

