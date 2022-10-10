Al Cook trades up oil for diamonds as he leaves Equinor for De Beers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Al Cook is trading up oil exploration with Equinor for hunting for diamonds in Africa with De Beers.

He has been named the new CEO of the De Beers Group, an international diamond mining and trading firm, owned by the multinational Anglo American (LON: AAL).

Mr Cook, who joined Norway’s Equinor in 2016, will step down no later than April 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Current De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver will become co-chairman.

Mr Cook said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the company behind the world’s leading diamond brand – De Beers. I look forward to working closely with De Beers’ people, customers, governments and other stakeholders to ensure that De Beers continues to lead the industry and deliver sustainable and purpose-driven value. Throughout my career, I have been passionate about bringing enduring economic, social and environmental value to host countries and communities.

“I deeply recognise the importance of De Beers’ approach to responsible mining – most notably in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. It is our responsibility to work with the industry on continuing to fulfil the true promise of diamonds.”

Al Cook joined Equinor in 2016, having spent most of his career at fellow energy giant BP.

From May 2018 until January 2021, he held the position of executive vice president for Global Strategy & Business Development.

As head of exploration and production international, he’s been responsible for developing key projects such as Rosebank in the UK.

He has also overseen operations in Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Libya, Nigeria, Russia and Venezuela for the firm.

On his time with Equinor, Mr Cook said: “I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to contribute in shaping and delivering Equinor’s strategy of becoming a broad energy company. And I am particularly proud of the performance improvements we have delivered together.

“After years of commuting between Norway and the UK. I now look forward to living with my family in London. But I remain a huge supporter of Equinor’s leadership in the energy transition.”

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said: “I would like to thank Al for his contribution to focusing and optimising our international oil and gas business, and I congratulate him on his new appointment.”