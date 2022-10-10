Al Cook trades up oil for diamonds as he leaves Equinor for De Beers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Al Cook trades up oil for diamonds as he leaves Equinor for De Beers

Al Cook is trading up oil exploration with Equinor for hunting for diamonds in Africa with De Beers.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/10/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 10/10/2022, 10:22 am
Al Cook, Equinor's executive vice president for Exploration and Production International.

He has been named the new CEO of the De Beers Group, an international diamond mining and trading firm, owned by the multinational Anglo American (LON: AAL).

Mr Cook, who joined Norway’s Equinor in 2016, will step down no later than April 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

Current De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver will become co-chairman.

Mr Cook said:  “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the company behind the world’s leading diamond brand – De Beers. I look forward to working closely with De Beers’ people, customers, governments and other stakeholders to ensure that De Beers continues to lead the industry and deliver sustainable and purpose-driven value. Throughout my career, I have been passionate about bringing enduring economic, social and environmental value to host countries and communities.

“I deeply recognise the importance of De Beers’ approach to responsible mining – most notably in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. It is our responsibility to work with the industry on continuing to fulfil the true promise of diamonds.”

Al Cook joined Equinor in 2016, having spent most of his career at fellow energy giant BP.

From May 2018 until January 2021, he held the position of executive vice president for Global Strategy & Business Development.

As head of exploration and production international, he’s been responsible for developing key projects such as Rosebank in the UK.

He has also overseen operations in Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Libya, Nigeria, Russia and Venezuela for the firm.

On his time with Equinor, Mr Cook said: “I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to contribute in shaping and delivering Equinor’s strategy of becoming a broad energy company. And I am particularly proud of the performance improvements we have delivered together.

“After years of commuting between Norway and the UK. I now look forward to living with my family in London. But I remain a huge supporter of Equinor’s leadership in the energy transition.”

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said: “I would like to thank Al for his contribution to focusing and optimising our international oil and gas business, and I congratulate him on his new appointment.”

