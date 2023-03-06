Norway well-slot: Spuds, duds and discoveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Norway well-slot: Spuds, duds and discoveries

By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
06/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Equinornorway well slot
The Transocean Spitsbergen rig.

As of 24 February, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, with four in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea

Since the previous report, three exploration well programs have completed at P-Graben, Gjegnalunden and Røver Sør, and three exploration wells spudded at Eirik, Angulata Brent and Heisenberg.

North Sea

The 35/10-9 Heisenberg well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 14 February with the Deepsea Stavanger. The well is targeting Eocene injectites with pre-drill resources of 40 – 100 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/6-6 S Angulata Brent well was spudded on 3 February with the Transocean Spitsbergen. The well is targeting stacked reservoirs of Middle to Lower Jurassic and Triassic age with pre-drill resources of 8 – 64 mmboe.

The 15/2-2 S Eirik well, operated by OMV, was spudded on 2 February with the Deepsea Yantai. The well is targeting HPHT gas condensate in the Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation.

The Equinor-operated 16/2-23 S P-Graben exploration well completed on 11 February, after being spudded on 25 January with the Deepsea Stavanger. The well encountered c. 260m (853ft) of Jurassic/Triassic sediments, with trace oil in an c. 80m (262ft) interval. The well has been P&A dry.

The 25/10-17 S Gjegnalunden well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 10 February, after being spudded on 13 January with the Scarabeo 8. The well encountered the Middle Jurassic Hugin Formation primary target, with a net thickness of 80m (262ft) and 3m (10ft) oil column. The well has been P&A oil discovery, with non-commercial recoverable resources of 3.2 – 8.8 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 16/1-35 S Styggehøe well was spudded on 7 January with the Scarabeo 8. The primary target is the Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation. Pre-drill resources are 10 – 41 mmboe.

The 31/1-3 S, A Røver Sør well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 2 February, after being spudded on 1 December 2022 with the Transocean Spitsbergen and sidetracked on 12 January. The 31/1-3 S well encountered an c. 80m (262ft) gas column and c. 50m (164ft) light oil column in the Middle Jurassic primary target. The 31/1-3 A well encountered a c. 20m (66ft) oil column in similar reservoir. The discovery is commercial with resources of 17 – 47 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

No wells are currently active.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-1 S Countach well was spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler. The well is targeting the Triassic with pre-drill resources of 41 mmboe. It has been reported as an oil discovery, with a sidetrack planned, but no volumes have been announced.

