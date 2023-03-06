Norway well-slot: Spuds, duds and discoveries

As of 24 February, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, with four in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea

Since the previous report, three exploration well programs have completed at P-Graben, Gjegnalunden and Røver Sør, and three exploration wells spudded at Eirik, Angulata Brent and Heisenberg.

North Sea

The 35/10-9 Heisenberg well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 14 February with the Deepsea Stavanger. The well is targeting Eocene injectites with pre-drill resources of 40 – 100 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/6-6 S Angulata Brent well was spudded on 3 February with the Transocean Spitsbergen. The well is targeting stacked reservoirs of Middle to Lower Jurassic and Triassic age with pre-drill resources of 8 – 64 mmboe.

The 15/2-2 S Eirik well, operated by OMV, was spudded on 2 February with the Deepsea Yantai. The well is targeting HPHT gas condensate in the Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation.

The Equinor-operated 16/2-23 S P-Graben exploration well completed on 11 February, after being spudded on 25 January with the Deepsea Stavanger. The well encountered c. 260m (853ft) of Jurassic/Triassic sediments, with trace oil in an c. 80m (262ft) interval. The well has been P&A dry.

The 25/10-17 S Gjegnalunden well, operated by Aker BP, was completed on 10 February, after being spudded on 13 January with the Scarabeo 8. The well encountered the Middle Jurassic Hugin Formation primary target, with a net thickness of 80m (262ft) and 3m (10ft) oil column. The well has been P&A oil discovery, with non-commercial recoverable resources of 3.2 – 8.8 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 16/1-35 S Styggehøe well was spudded on 7 January with the Scarabeo 8. The primary target is the Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation. Pre-drill resources are 10 – 41 mmboe.

The 31/1-3 S, A Røver Sør well, operated by Equinor, was completed on 2 February, after being spudded on 1 December 2022 with the Transocean Spitsbergen and sidetracked on 12 January. The 31/1-3 S well encountered an c. 80m (262ft) gas column and c. 50m (164ft) light oil column in the Middle Jurassic primary target. The 31/1-3 A well encountered a c. 20m (66ft) oil column in similar reservoir. The discovery is commercial with resources of 17 – 47 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

No wells are currently active.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-1 S Countach well was spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler. The well is targeting the Triassic with pre-drill resources of 41 mmboe. It has been reported as an oil discovery, with a sidetrack planned, but no volumes have been announced.