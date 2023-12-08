Longboat JAPEX farms down pair of exploration targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Longboat JAPEX farms down pair of exploration targets

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/12/2023, 7:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Frode Koppanglongboat japex

Longboat JAPEX has announced a farm-down of two exploration targets in Norway to Concedo AS.

The joint venture has farmed down from 30% of its stake in PL1182S, which contains the Lotus / Kjottjake prospect, operated by DNO, in the Northern North Sea.

IT has mean prospective resources of 27 million barrels of oil equivalent, with further potential upside of 44 mmboe.

IF successful, it will likely form a cluster development with the nearby Kveikje discovery through the Troll field.

DNO holds 40% as operator, also partnered with Aker BP (30%).

Elsewhere, Longboat JAPEX has farmed down its 40% stake in licence PL1049, containing the Jasmine and Sjokreps prospects, to 25% in return for Concedo carrying 15% of the company’s 2024 exploration spend.

Sjøkreps has preliminary estimated recoverable volumes ranging between 20 to 300 mmboe(P90-P10) with the main risk being presence and quality of reservoir.

Longboat said Jasmine has recoverable volume range preliminarily estimated between 10 to 30 mmboe (P90-P10).

A potential drilling decision has to be made by February 2025.

CEO Helge Hammer said: “We are pleased to announce the successful farm down of the two Norwegian exploration licences and the full carry of the Lotus exploration well cost, which is in line with our strategy to retain exposure to high quality exploration wells but at minimum use of the Company’s equity capital, and we remain fully focussed on delivering on our plans to grow production and reserves in high quality assets in Norway and in SE Asia.”

DNO is operator with 40% and Petoro holds 20% as partner in the licence.

In July, Longboat completed a transaction with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co  (“JAPEX”) to form its new joint venture.

Under the deal, JAPEX will make a cash investment of up to US$50 million, of which US$16 million was paid on completion, for a 49.9% shareholding in of Longboat JAPEX Norge AS and provide the Joint Venture with a US$100 million in acquisition financing.

Longboat retains 50.1% ownership in Longboat JAPEX Norge AS.

