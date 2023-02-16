Shell: European demand, US supply to drive LNG market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Shell: European demand, US supply to drive LNG market

More investments in liquefaction is needed to head off a supply-demand gap that the company sees emerging in the late 2020s. Last year, the company put this supply-demand gap opening up by mid-decade.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/02/2023, 10:28 am
Pictured is Shell's Prelude, the world's largest floating LNG project
Pictured is Shell's Prelude, the world's largest floating LNG project

Interruptions in Russian piped gas have “structurally altered” the European gas market, Shell has said in its new LNG outlook. As a result, US LNG has become the marginal supplier.

Europe will be in increased competition with Asia for new LNG supplies for at least the next two years, Shell said, and possibly longer.

Europe – including the UK – imported 121 million tonnes of LNG in 2022, up 60% from 2021. European bit into demand from other regions, with South America, South Asia and China all curbing demand.

LNG is “an increasingly important pillar” for Europe’s energy security, Shell said. This is borne out by the increase in regasification terminals, particularly in the continent’s northwest.

China, meanwhile, is becoming more flexible in its ability to vary its LNG imports.

“The war in Ukraine has had far-reaching impacts on energy security around the world and caused structural shifts in the market that are likely to impact the global LNG industry over the long term,” Steve Hill, Shell’s Executive Vice President for Energy Marketing, said.

Hill went on to call for longer-term contracts in order to secure supply and mitigate price spikes.

As LNG became increasingly valuable in 2022, countries shifted to alternatives – and also reduced demand. Pakistan and Bangladesh used more fuel oil, for instance, while India used more coal – as did Germany.

On the rise

LNG trade in 2022 reached 397 million tonnes. Australia was the top producer, followed by Qatar and the US, with Russia and Malaysia coming up behind. The US added 5.9mn tpy during 2022, followed by Norway with 2.8mn and Malaysia with 2.4mn.

However, Nigerian supply dropped 2.5mn tpy in the year and Algeria was down 1.7mn tpy.

Over the next few years to 2030, the US and Qatar will provide around 80% of new supply. As the US becomes an increasingly important global source of supply, market risk grows on the concentration. In 2030, Shell predicted that more than 95% of US LNG capacity would be concentrated in just two states.

Shell cited forecasts as predicting LNG demand could reach 650-700mn tonnes per year by 2040.

Amid higher demand for gas, there is a need to reduce its carbon footprint, Shell noted. “Not all energy demand can be electrified,” it said. Ways in which to cut emissions include carbon capture and storage (CCS), LNG-hydrogen blends, recovering boil-off gas and e-methane.

