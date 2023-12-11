UK imports ‘record’ LNG amid growing reliance on US gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

UK imports ‘record’ LNG amid growing reliance on US gas

US LNG is almost four-times more carbon-intensive than domestic UK gas production.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
11/12/2023, 1:30 pm Updated: 11/12/2023, 1:33 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstockuk lng
US LNG is almost four-times more carbon-intensive than domestic UK gas production.

The UK imported a “record” amount of LNG in 2022, as gas from the United States plays a growing role in Britain’s energy supply.

US LNG is nearly four times more carbon-intensive than domestically-produced gas in the North Sea, the regulator warned earlier this year.

However LNG imports reached an all-time high of 25.6 billion cubic metres in 2022, up 74% on 2021 – meeting 27% of overall gas supply (compared to 17% in 2021).

During that time, imports from the USA more than tripled, accounting for 50% of the total and making the US the largest source of LNG to the UK for the first time.

The UK Continental Shelf (UKCS, the North Sea) met 41% of total gas supply in 2022, while Norway met 33% of the UK’s overall gas supply – meaning Norway remains Britain’s largest importer overall.

In a new energy security report, the UK Government said LNG is playing an increasingly important role in security of supply. It banned Russian imports in January of this year.

New supply on the global market from the USA and Qatar, increasing by around 25% by 2026, is expected to rebalance the tight market.

Longer-term, supply is expected to be underpinned by China and developing Asia.

“As production from the UK continental shelf declines, gas imports will become an increasingly important part of our energy mix as GB transitions to net zero,” said the report.

However North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) data released this year said US LNG had an average carbon intensity of 78kg  of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent, versus 21kg/ boe for UK domestically-produced gas.

The regulator said in July this “highlights the benefits of continuing to produce our own gas, as cleanly as possible, for as long as we consume it”.

The current UK Government has committed to annual licensing in the North Sea and investments to expand LNG import capacity (from 51 bcm per year to 59bcm/ year).

New licences will reduce the fall in UK production levels – rather than increase them.

According to the NSTA, the North Sea is projected for a 10% year-on-year decline rate for gross natural gas production.

However UK production increased 16% in 2022 compared to 2021, when maintenance caused low production.

Meanwhile offshore oil production in the UK is expected to drop 29% by 2028, reaching 25 million tonnes.

It peaked at 137m tonnes in 1999 and contracted to 38m tonnes in 2022.

A lack of British refineries means most UK crude is sent abroad for processing before returning to the UK as products it needs.

Read more: UK government says lack of supply flexibility could leave gas system “exposed”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts