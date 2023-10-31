BASF makes deep cost cuts in response to energy crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Petrochemicals

BASF makes deep cost cuts in response to energy crunch

By Bloomberg
31/10/2023, 1:54 pm
© Alex Kraus/BloombergThe BASF SE logo sits on a storage silo at the company's chemical plant on the River Rhine in Ludwigshafen, Germany,
The BASF SE logo sits on a storage silo at the company's chemical plant on the River Rhine in Ludwigshafen, Germany,

BASF unveiled fresh cuts to investment and measures to reduce operating costs as the company adjusts to more expensive energy, higher interest rates and a slump in demand.

BASF (DE:BAS) said it will reduce its overall investment for the next four years to €24.8 billion from an original budget of €28.8 billion to help offset higher costs and boost profit.

The chemical firm also increased the scale of its cost-saving plan in back-office areas. It now sees total annual cost savings of €1.1 billion by 2026 across production and administration areas, up from the €500 million it announced in February.

“Looking ahead, we do not expect an easy start to 2024,” BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller said, adding that the company “will defend and expand its market shares with good competitiveness through leaner structures and good cost positions.”

Shares rose as much as 3.6% in early trading. The stock is down roughly 10% this year.

BASF said its sees 2023 sales and earnings coming in at the lower end of its guidance, underscoring the challenges facing Germany’s industrial sector from higher interest rates, inflation and more expensive energy.

“If chemical production does not stabilize, there are risks from a further decline in volumes and a stronger price reduction than expected,” BASF said in a statement, adding the company anticipates a difficult start to 2024 before restocking boosts demand.

Germany’s energy-intensive industries continue to struggle with high energy prices, even after they receded from record levels last year. At the same time, companies are confronting a decline in global demand, particularly in China, which has driven profit growth across industries in recent years.

German steelmaker Kloeckner & Co SE late Monday said it was cutting jobs after lowering its 2023 guidance. Chemical firm Lanxess AG is slashing 7% of its workforce as high energy prices and cratering global demand continued to drag on the industry.

BASF’s sales fell across all geographical areas with the drop particularly pronounced in Germany. The company said it now expects sales to come in at the lower end of its €73 billion to €76 billion guidance range this year.

Germany is the only major economy that the International Monetary Fund sees contracting this year.  Its performance stands in stark contrast to the US, which earlier this month reported bumper growth between July and September, while also managing to bring down inflation.

VCI, the country’s trade group for the chemicals industry, expects production to fall by 11% in 2023, excluding pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the European Chemical Industry Council anticipates a drop of 8% across the region this year, with no imminent recovery in demand expected.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts