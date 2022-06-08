EU faces legal challenge over gas import plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

EU faces legal challenge over gas import plans

The European Union is facing legal challenges to its plan to support gas import projects, with accusations that this breaks climate and energy laws.
By Ed Reed
08/06/2022, 10:37 am Updated: 08/06/2022, 10:38 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by GreenpeaceRig in sea with banners on
The European Union is facing legal challenges to its plan to support gas import projects, with accusations that this breaks climate and energy laws.

A group of NGOs has launched the legal case against the EU Commission. The group includes ClientEarth, Friends of the Earth (FoE) Europe, Food and Water Action Europe and CEE Bankwatch Network.

A statement from the group said there were 30 gas projects in its sights, the Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list.

The EU aims to provide regulatory and financial support, worth 13 billion euros ($13.9bn).

The PCIs include a number of grand plans, including the ambitious EastMed pipeline, but also smaller projects such as the connection of Malta to the European gas network.

“We’re arguing that the EU is shooting itself in the foot by supporting the projects because, in doing so, it’s ignoring its own climate and energy goals and its legal obligations under the Paris Agreement. This is unlawful,” ClientEarth said.

Europe is in the midst of an “energy price crisis”, it continued. An over reliance on gas is part of the reason for the price problems, it said.

ClientEarth lawyer Guillermo Ramo described the PCI list as a “VIP pass for fossil gas … when we should be talking about its phase-out.”

Ramo said the Commission’s failure to consider the impact of emissions from gas was unlawful.

The Commission has up to 22 weeks to reply to the complaint. ClientEarth said it was prepared to ask the EU Court of Justice to rule on the issue.

The warning signs for the PCI list have been on the rise. FoE Europe registered its complaints with the EU’s PCI list in November 2021 during COP26.

Adriatic opposition

Greenpeace also held a demonstration yesterday to mark its own opposition to the EU’s gas plans. The group wants the EU to end gas use by 2035.

Greenpeace Croatia activists boarded the Ivana-B platform, in the Adriatic Sea off Croatia, to highlight their concerns.

The NGO also reported a rig “lost” by INA in December 2020 during a storm. Greenpeace divers found the Ivana-D at the bottom of the sea. Furthermore, it reported, there is “deeply harmful methane still leaking from the wreck”.

