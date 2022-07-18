Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Russia snubs gas transit bookings, keeping buyers guessing on supplies

Moscow again rejected additional gas-pipeline space offered by Ukraine, keeping European buyers guessing as future flows on the key Nord Stream route also remain uncertain.
By Bloomberg
18/07/2022, 12:00 pm
© BloombergEuro russian gas
A worker turns a valve wheel at a gas well on the Gazprom PJSC Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field, a resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in the Lensk district of the Sakha Republic, Russia.

At a monthly auction on Monday, Russia’s Gazprom PJSC opted not to book extra capacity to ship gas to Europe via Ukrainian pipelines in August. That keeps deliveries to the continent tight, just as concern grows that the Nord Stream link may not fully return when maintenance ends later this week.

Russia’s squeeze on gas supplies has unsettled the market, with European benchmark futures more than doubling in value this year. Last week, Germany started to withdraw gas from stockpiles that it had been building up for winter, while Hungary declared an “energy state of emergency.”

Ukraine has on numerous occasions called for Gazprom to increase flows via the Sudzha cross-border point to add supply to Europe – an option Russia has rejected for weeks. A second border point, Sokhranovka, was put out of service in May amid fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Making matters worse, another key back-up route – the Yamal-Europe pipeline running through Belarus and Poland – is no longer an option after Moscow sanctioned the owner of the Polish section of the link in May.

To be sure, Gazprom can still book extra space on Ukrainian pipelines at daily auctions, though such a move is unusual.

The Russian company can supply 77.2 million cubic meters of gas a day via Sudzha under its transit contract with Ukraine, but has kept flows at about 42 million for weeks. If it had sent contracted flows in full, and added the 15 million cubic meters on offer in Monday’s auction, the total volume would have equated to about 30% of peak Nord Stream capacity.

Moscow slashed flows through the Nord Stream pipeline by more than half in June, citing delays to gas-turbine maintenance because of Canadian sanctions. One turbine stranded in Montreal was flown to Germany on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Russia in about a week, Kommersant newspaper reported. Yet some buyers in Europe have voiced concern that the pipeline – halted for separate annual maintenance last week – may not fully return once the works end on July 21.

Several annual capacity auctions were also held on Monday, with no bookings made.

