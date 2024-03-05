Russia’s Gazprom plans sale of UK North Sea business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Russia’s Gazprom plans sale of UK North Sea business

By Allister Thomas
05/03/2024, 7:12 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Shutterstockgazprom uk
Gazprom is selling off UK North Sea assets.

Gazprom, the Russia state-owned energy firm, has announced plans to sell off its UK North Sea business.

That includes its stake in the Sillimanite field in the UK North Sea, which last year banked nearly £40m for Russia despite heavy UK sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Similarly, the move would sell off the Gazprom stake in the nearby Wingate gas platform off the coast of the UK.

A competitive sales process has now been launched, according to a tender document.

Wingate, like Sillimanite, is operated by Wintershall Nordzee, a joint venture with Gazprom, and is monitored and controlled from an office in Den Helder in the Netherlands.

Gazprom has placed a call for bids on Gazprombank’s e-trading facility.

Gazprom UK assets ‘unacceptable’

The last two years have passed without action on these assets, despite leaders across the board blasting it as “unacceptable”, such as the Lib Dem’s Sir Ed Davey in December.

UK gas fields made Gazprom around £40m in 2022 and £36m in 2021.

Commentators said it is a “blindingly obvious place to start” when the chancellor is seeking ways to clamp down on Putin’s funding streams.

The UK Government has previously highlighted that the gas is not supplied to the UK.

Wintershall Nordzee

Gazprom became a shareholder of Wintershall Noordzee B.V. (WINZ) in 2015 as part of the assets swap between Gazprom and Wintershall Holding GmbH (now Wintershall Dea).

Wintershall Nordzee’s main producing projects are K18-Golf, Wingate, Q1-B, Q1-D, and Sillimanite, which account for about 90% of the Company’s extracted products. Extracted natural gas is delivered to the EU market on spot contracts.

Sillimanite was discovered in June 2015, with produced gas supplied to the Dutch pipeline system.

Wingate is a shallow-water gas field in the Southern North Sea, discovered in 2009 and put into operation in 2011.

The normally unmanned Wingate platform is remotely managed from Den Helder, with gas also supplied to the Dutch pipeline system.

Russian assets are not part of the package of assets being bought by Harbour Energy as part of its takeover of Wintershall DEA announced in December.

