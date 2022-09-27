Nord Stream springs leaks amid talk of sabotage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Nord Stream springs leaks amid talk of sabotage

Nord Stream 1 and 2 have sprung a number of leaks simultaneously, releasing gas into the environment.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/09/2022, 2:57 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Denmark's ForsvaretA gas leak bubbles up in the water
A number of leaks have sprung simultaneously on Nord Stream 1 and 2, releasing gas into the environment. Picture shows; Major gas leak from Nord Stream infrastructure. Denmark. Supplied by Denmark's Forsvaret Date; 27/09/2022

Nord Stream 1 and 2 have sprung a number of leaks simultaneously, releasing gas into the environment.

Nord Stream reported pressure drops on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 link on September 26. The company said it was investigating the reasons for the change.

Nord Stream 2 said it had recorded a drop in pressure in Line A overnight. It has informed the authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia, it said in a statement to Russian news agencies.

The Danish Energy Agency reported a leak on the Nord Stream 2 in Danish Baltic Sea. The Danish Maritime Authority established a no go zone for five nautical miles around the pipeline.

Denmark’s military deployed a frigate, the Absalon, an oil spill ship, the Gunnar Thorson, and a helicopter to inspect the scene this morning.

It reported two leaks on Nord Stream 1 northeast of Bornholm and one leak on Nord Stream 2, south of Dueodde. A Danish Defence F-16 interceptor response unit spotted the leaks.

The energy agency said there were no security risks and it would have no impact on security of Danish gas supply.

Sabotage talks

“It is hard to imagine that it is accidental. We cannot rule out sabotage, but it is too early to conclude,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Politiken. The premier was speaking during a visit to Poland to inaugurate the Baltic Pipe, which transports gas from Norway to Denmark and Poland.

Denmark’s Politiken newspaper also reported what appeared to be explosions taking place on September 26. It cited evidence from seismic measuring stations in Sweden and Denmark. An expert told the news agency that there was “no doubt that this was an explosion”.

Authorities in the Danish town of Bornholm have established equipment to measure the concentration of gas in the air. As yet, the police have said, there is no health risk.

Kremlin concerns

Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov expressed concerns around the pressure drop in the Nord Stream lines. He described it as “disturbing news” and “a completely unprecedented situation that requires urgent investigation”, according to Russia’s TASS agency.

It was impossible to rule out sabotage, Peskov continued.

Gazprom halted flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipe in early September, citing maintenance challenges. Both Nord Stream 1 and 2 held gas in the pipes, even though they were not flowing.

According to reports at the end of 2021, Nord Stream 2’s Line B held around 177 million cubic metres of gas.

