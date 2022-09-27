CMA probes Baker Hughes’ takeover of Altus Intervention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

CMA probes Baker Hughes’ takeover of Altus Intervention

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is to examine whether Baker Hughes’ acquisition of wells services firm Altus Intervention meets merger regulations.
By Andrew Dykes
27/09/2022, 3:16 pm
The services giant announced in March that it would buy Norway-headquartered wells specialist Altus for an undisclosed sum, with a view to integrating the business into its oilfield services segment.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) pointed to the company’s ability to help operators enhance production from mature oil and gas fields as a particular motivation for the deal.

However, the CMA has now said it will investigate whether the proposed deal – set to be conducted by the services group’s Dutch unit, Baker Hughes Nederland Holdings B.V. – meets the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and whether this may result in a lessening of competition within the UK market.

The CMA issued its notice on Tuesday 28 September, offering any interested parties the invitation to comment by 11 October.

Under statutory timelines, it must therefore reach a decision on whether to refer the merger for a further ‘Phase 2’ investigation by 22 November 2022.

Established in Norway in 1980, Altus employs around 1,100 people globally with operations across 11 countries and four key regions: UK & West Africa, Norway & Denmark, Americas and Middle East & Asia Pacific.

Its staff base includes more than 500 workers in Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

Speaking at the time of its acquisition announcement, Baker Hughes executive vice president Maria Borras, said the addition would support the group’s strategy to transform core oil and gas operations by enhancing technological capabilities and providing customers with higher-efficiency solutions.

“We value the Altus Intervention team’s deep expertise and look forward to bringing these fully integrated well intervention solutions to our global customer base,” she said.

The deal had been expected to close in the second half of 2022, though it remains to be seen whether the CMA’s probe will result in any delays.

Baker Hughes was asked at the time to confirm whether any overlap or redundancies can be expected for the workforce. A spokesperson said: “Altus Intervention’s technologies and solutions are complementary to our portfolio. We are working on integration planning and will have more information to share after closing.”

The investigation is the latest in a series within the oil and gas market this year which have probed high-profile deals, including CHC’s takeover of Babcock’s helicopter operations, and the merger of offshore drilling providers Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation.

