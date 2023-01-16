Spain’s Enagas buys into key UK-Dutch gas pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Spain’s Enagas buys into key UK-Dutch gas pipeline

Enagas is to acquire a 20% stake in the Dutch BBL Company, which operates a 150-mile gas interconnection linking the UK and the Netherlands.
By Andrew Dykes
16/01/2023, 12:53 pm
© Supplied by EnagasEnagas headquarters. Madrid.
Spanish energy operator Enagas announced Monday it had reached an agreement with Germany’s Uniper to buy a 20% stake in the company, in a deal worth around 75 million euros (£67m).

Following the closing of the acquisition, the company will be co-owned by three European transmission system operators (TSOs) – Gasunie (60%), Fluxys (20%) and Enagás (20%).

The Balgzand–Bacton Line (BBL) undersea gas pipeline has a maximum capacity of 15 billion cubic metres (BCM) per year of direct flow between Balgzand in the Netherlands and Bacton in the UK and 5 bcm a year in the reverse direction – a total of up to 19bcm.

Enagas is Spain’s TSO, and owns and operates the nation’s gas grid alongside four liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals at Huelva, Barcelona, Cartagena and Gijon.

The group said the agreement for its stake in BBL would enable it to advance its position as one of the bloc’s main operators, helping strengthen the security of energy supply in Europe in line with the company’s strategic plan.

Alongside gas shipments, the pipeline has been included in the European Hydrogen Backbone map as a potential enabler for a future EU-wide hydrogen network and could be adapted for the transport of green hydrogen, linking production and consumption points in the Netherlands and the UK.

It follows the certification of Noordgastransport (NGT) and NOGAT as the first pipeline owners in the Netherlands to have their infrastructure certified for green hydrogen transport.

Alongside wider regulatory approval, Enagas said the transaction is also subject to a pre-emption right of the other existing co-owners of BBL company.

