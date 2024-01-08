UAE state-owned oil firm ADNOC invests in UK carbon capture firm Storegga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Middle East

UAE state-owned oil firm ADNOC invests in UK carbon capture firm Storegga

Carbon capture firm Storegga is a partner in the Acorn and Trudvang CCS projects
By Mathew Perry
08/01/2024, 10:04 am Updated: 08/01/2024, 10:58 am
© Supplied by StoreggaADNOC has invested in UK carbon capture firm Storegga.
ADNOC has invested in UK carbon capture firm Storegga.

Emirati state-owned oil firm ADNOC has taken a 10% equity stake in carbon capture firm Storegga as part of its latest round of funding.

UK-based Storegga is one of the joint venture partners behind the Acorn CCS project centred on the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire.

Shell, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners are also involved in the Acorn project, which plans to capture CO2 emissions from a group of industrial emitters known as The Scottish Cluster.

The CO2 will then be transported via pipeline to St Fergus before being stored offshore in depleted gas fields in the North Sea.

In addition to the Acorn project, Storegga is also a partner in the Trudvang CCS project in Norway and the Cromarty Hydrogen Project, which received funding the UK government’s first hydrogen allocation round (HAR-1).

Storegga investor round

In addition to ADNOC, Storegga also received further investment from existing shareholders including Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and Australian asset manager Macquarie (ASX:MQG).

Other Storegga investors include Japan’s Mitsui & Co and London-based M&G Investments.

Storegga did not disclose the total value of investments made by ADNOC or other investors in its latest fourth round of funding.

Announcing its “strategic investment” in Storegga, ADNOC said the transaction is its first international equity investment in carbon management.

The oil and gas firm said it is targeting a carbon capture capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030, equivalent to taking over 2 million internal combustion vehicles off the road.

ADNOC executive director for low carbon solutions and international growth Musabbeh Al Kaabi said the investment marks an “important milestone in the company’s decarbonisation journey”.

adnoc © Supplied by Adnoc
A sign outside ADNOC offices in Abu Dhabi.

“Carbon capture is an important tool to responsibly reduce carbon emissions and meet global climate goals and ADNOC will continue to scale-up this technology as we work towards net zero by 2045,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

Storegga CEO Nick Cooper said strategic collaborations are crucial for a “pragmatic, prompt and affordable transition to a low-carbon future”.

“Storegga is therefore ready to stand alongside traditional energy suppliers to accelerate decarbonization by deploying cost-effective CCS globally,” Mr Cooper said.

“Over the past three years we have transformed from a single-project developer in Scotland to an international force driving global decarbonization efforts.

acorn ccs track 2 © Supplied by DCT
Nick Cooper, CEO, Storegga.

“We are excited to now see ADNOC join our shareholder group.”

Latest ADNOC carbon capture investment

The investment in Storegga marks the latest carbon capture move by ADNOC.

ADNOC also operates Al Reyadah, the world’s first commercial scale operation to capture and store CO from the steel industry, with a capacity of 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The company also recently awarded Petrofac a $600 million contract for its Habshan CCUS project.

In total, ADNOC said its committed investment for carbon capture capacity is now close to 4 mtpa.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts