Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines

By Associated Press
07/02/2024, 10:27 am
© Supplied by Denmark's ForsvaretA gas leak bubbles up in the water
Major gas leak from Nord Stream infrastructure. Denmark. Supplied by Denmark's Forsvaret Date; 27/09/2022

Swedish officials said they have decided to close their investigation into the September 2022 explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany, saying they do not have jurisdiction.

Sweden’s investigation was only one of three into the explosions. Denmark and Germany are also examining the blasts.

The attack, which happened as Europe attempted to wean itself off Russian energy sources following the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, contributed to tensions that followed the start of the war.

The source of the sabotage has been a major international mystery.

Public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, from the Swedish Prosecution Authority, said in a statement that “the investigation has been systematic and thorough”.

nord stream © Source: Swedish Coast Guard/Getty Images
Gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 28, 2022

“Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply.”

Mr Ljungqvist added that “the German investigation continues and due to the secrecy that prevails in international legal co-operation, I cannot comment further on the co-operation that has taken place”.

“I will also not be able to comment anything further on the conclusions of the Swedish investigation or comment on any suspected persons in the Swedish investigation,” Mr Ljungqvist said.

“We have had in-depth co-operation with the investigation conducted by the German authorities. Within the framework of this legal co-operation, we have been able to hand over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation,” he said.

German Nord Stream investigation continuing

In an emailed response to questions about the impact of the Swedish decision and the state of their own investigation, German federal prosecutors said only that “our investigations are continuing”.

They said they are not giving further information at present.

Copenhagen police, who are leading the Danish investigation, said their probe “is still not finally finished, but we expect to be able to make an announcement within a short time”.

New PM gas prices © Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP
A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung – Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022.

The undersea explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which was Russia’s main natural gas supply route to Germany until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August that year.

The blasts also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Beyond the geopolitical impact, the Nord Stream pipelines leaks were a huge environmental disaster with local wildlife affected and huge volumes of methane discharged into the Baltic Sea in what analysts believe could be the single largest release of methane due to human activity.

The detonations took place about 80 metres (260ft) under the water on the ocean floor in the Baltic Sea in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark and seismic measurements indicated that explosions took place shortly before the leaks were discovered.

Nord Stream mystery

More than 16 months after the sabotage there is no accepted explanation.

A series of unconfirmed reports variously accusing Russia, the United States and Ukraine are filling an information vacuum as investigations into the blasts continue.

The pipelines were long a target of criticism by the United States and some of its allies, who warned that they posed a risk to Europe’s energy security by increasing dependence on Russian gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian officials have accused the US of staging the explosions, which they have described as a terror attack. The US has denied involvement.

In March 2023, German media reported that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in the sabotage using a vessel and setting off from the German port of Rostock.

Ukraine rejected suggestions it might have ordered the attack and German officials voiced caution over the accusation.

The German and the Danish investigations have yet to shed light on the incident and while Swedish prosecutors have said that a state actor was the most likely culprit, they cautioned that the identity of the perpetrator was still unclear and hinted that it was likely to remain so.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts