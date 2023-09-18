Halliburton equipment imported to Russia despite sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Halliburton equipment imported to Russia despite sanctions

By Mathew Perry
18/09/2023, 5:20 pm
© Supplied by Kris Miller, CourierA sign outside the Halliburton Arbroath plant.
Workers leaving Halliburton's Arbroath plant in 2015.

Russia imported millions of pounds of Halliburton equipment last year despite sanctions, according to a report by The Guardian.

The American gas multinational sold its Russian office to local management in September last year amid pressure on Western companies to cease operations in the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

The sale of its business in Russia and impairments on its assets in Ukraine saw Halliburton (NASDAQ: HAL) take $366m of impairments in the first half of 2022.

However, despite completing the sale of its Russian arm on September 8, customs records seen by The Guardian indicate shipments of Halliburton equipment to Russia continued.

There is no suggestion that any of the companies breached US or other global sanctions.

Halliburton subsidiaries exported approximately £4.6 million worth of equipment according to the records, largely shipped from the US and Singapore.

The equipment originated from a range of countries including the UK, France and Belgium.

The Guardian said the records show shipments from Halliburton ceased in October, however imports of Halliburton equipment to Russia from Turkey later resumed in December 2022 from two unrelated companies.

In total, £5.6 million of Halliburton equipment was imported to Russia after the company had closed its operations there.

The customs records identified exports to Russia of Halliburton equipment including pumps, wrenches for the drilling of wells and cement additives.

The shipments continued until at least June of this year, although The Guardian said more recent records are yet to be made available.

A spokesperson for Halliburton told The Guardian: “Halliburton was the first major oilfield services company to exit Russia, in full compliance with sanctions. It has been more than a year since we have conducted operations there.

“Halliburton wound down its Russia operations and completed the sale of its Russia business in less than six months while prioritising safety and securing the necessary government approvals, including for shipments to Russia.

“Halliburton no longer conducts operations in Russia”.

Further sanctions

Last Thursday, the US government unveiled further sanctions on 150 individuals and businesses as it continued efforts to crack down on evasion and further restrict the Kremlin’s access to international technology and finance.

The sanctions package also targets Russia’s energy sector and future revenue sources, including Arctic natural gas projects, as well as the mining and weapons production industries.

