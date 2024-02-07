Equinor expects offshore wind costs to improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Equinor expects offshore wind costs to improve

The Equinor CEO said he had regular discussions with turbine makers on improving costs. “I’m sure that in time offshore wind will be back with lowering the levelised cost of energy.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/02/2024, 11:21 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Empire WindEquinor sees scope for lower costs in offshore wind and is upbeat about New York’s Empire Wind project
Proposed vision for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal connected to Equinor's Empire Wind project in New York.

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal has defended the company’s renewable energy and low carbon investments, predicting lower costs and increased competitiveness.

Speaking at a press conference this morning in London, Opedal said the company’s renewable energy provided a “different risk profile” to its oil and gas projects.

Equinor has set a target of achieving a 30% IRR on its oil and gas projects. At its renewable energy and carbon capture investments, it aims for a 4-8% “real base return”.

“There is a lower leveraged real return in renewable energy projects but they also have a different risk profile, there’s different depreciation and the return on equity will improve over time,” Opedal said.

“These are two different portfolios but they are balancing and very good. We see the return on capital employed to 2030 and 2035 is around 15%.” Looking at the return on the company’s renewable portfolio since 2015, he continued, Equinor has made “double digit returns”.

Levelised costs

One of the factors that will improve returns in the offshore wind business is lower costs, Opedal predicted.

“We see suppliers have struggled and they are working hard to improve their businesses.” The Equinor CEO said he had regular discussions with turbine makers on improving costs. “I’m sure that in time offshore wind will be back with lowering the levelised cost of energy.”

One factor that Opedal said would help drive down costs is a move towards standardisation. Previously, each project has seen a change in turbine sizes, which has put pressure on suppliers.

“They are now standardising and we will take those efficiency gains and use engineers to improve manufacturing. Over time, this will drive down costs.”

Technological developments are also helping extend the lifetime of equipment, he said. “This will improve the profitability of offshore wind.”

The reason for Equinor’s investments in renewables is based on the company’s long-term view. Demand for oil and gas will show a “gentle decrease” over time, Opedal said. The company intends to establish long-term cash flow that is distinct from hydrocarbons.

“The world will move to greener energy over time and we need to be prepared,” he said.

Resetting ambitions

Competition in the offshore wind space has increased, with Equinor opting to switch some of its attention to other opportunities, such as onshore renewables. “We will always adapt to the market,” Opedal said, “but the ambition is the same”.

One area in which Equinor has encountered some challenges are in the US. It took a major step in the country in 2019 and 2021 with its plans with BP in New York. In the face of higher costs and a challenging environment, it announced a “reset” at the start of this year.

Equinor is participating in an accelerated auction in New York, Opedal said.

“If we win, we move forward with this [Empire Wind] project. There is a possibility to do project financing and also get in a new partner. We hope to progress Empire Wind. It’s a high grading portfolio of our portfolio in New York. We move forward with Empire Wind, BP with Beacon Wind.”

