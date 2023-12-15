Updated: Shell agrees to sell German refinery stake to Prax Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Refining

Updated: Shell agrees to sell German refinery stake to Prax Group

By Bloomberg
15/12/2023
© BloombergThe PCK Schwedt oil refinery in Germany.
The PCK Schwedt oil refinery in Germany.

Shell Plc (LON: SHEL) agreed to sell its stake in the Schwedt refinery, a plant that supplies much of eastern Germany with fuel and has been caught up in Europe’s standoff with Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Shareholdings in the refinery were left in limbo when Germany seized it from Russian majority owner Rosneft PJSC after the invasion and sanctions threatened its main supply source.

Shell has been trying to sell its Schwedt stake for years, part of a plan to reduce its global refining portfolio to core sites such as Rheinland in Germany. The sale of its 37.5% holding to Prax Group is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“Strategically this is in line with what the company has previously stated,” said Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst with RBC. “Uncompetitive energy costs and tougher crude sourcing due to restrictions on Russian crudes are likely to make economics even more challenging for European refiners.”

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Graphic showing Germany’s eastern oil refineries and their links to Russian crude.

The Schwedt refinery was forced to curb output earlier this year when it lost supplies of Russian Urals crude that had been delivered through the Druzhba pipeline system since the refinery was built in the 1960s. It now secures supply of Kazakh crude through that network, adding to deliveries from the ports of Gdansk in Poland and Rostock in northern Germany.

Prax first made its name in refining three years ago when it bought the Lindsey refinery in the UK from TotalEnergies SE. The company, which has trading and retail operations, bought a stake in a South African oil-processing facility two weeks ago.

Shell was in talks to sell the holding with Varo Energy as early as 2016. A company called Alcmene GmbH then struck a purchase agreement for Shell’s stake more than two years ago, but Rosneft also wanted the holding and exercised its right of first refusal, setting the stage for a protracted wrangle.

Germany seized Rosneft’s local unit in September 2022 as Berlin moved to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow. One of the most critical assets in the deal was the Schwedt refinery on the Polish border.

