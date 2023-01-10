Frontline ditches Euronav tanker tie-up plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Frontline ditches Euronav tanker tie-up plan

“We regret that we could not complete the merger as envisaged in July 2022, as that would have created the by far largest publicly listed tanker company,” said Frontline CEO Lars Barstad.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/01/2023, 11:51 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EuronavAn aerial shot of an FSO in dark blue waters
Picture shows; FSO Asia. Qatar. Supplied by Euronav Date; 06/06/2010

John Fredriksen’s Frontline has called off its plans to acquire Euronav, which would have created one of the world’s largest tanker companies.

Frontline set out its plan to merge with Euronav in July 2022. It was to make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for Euronav’s shares and list on Euronext Brussels.

The company has now scrapped these plans.

Euronav has acknowledged Frontline’s withdrawal, describing it as a unilateral decision. The company went on to say it reserved all rights and actions.

Frontline had faced competition for Euronav from the Saverys family. In December, the family said it had built up a stake of 25% in Euronav. Alexander Saverys said last month that the stake made the deal unachievable.

At the time, Euronav had stuck to its guns, saying the proposed share swap with Frontline was fair. It warned that minority shareholders would face reduced liquidity.

Frontline had said if more than 75% of Euronav’s shareholders had supported the plan it would carry out a merger. However, it could have proceeded even with only 50% plus one share under the tender offer.

Separate cycles

“We regret that we could not complete the merger as envisaged in July 2022, as that would have created the by far largest publicly listed tanker company,” said Frontline CEO Lars Barstad.

The executive said the two had large fleets of crude and product tankers. They are “already enjoying economies of scale as evidenced by our respective recent financial reports”. Barstad said.

Frontline intends to focus on efficiency in order to capture value, it said, and on maximising dividends.

Euronav also struck a positive note on the future. The tanker market is in a “prolonged upcycle”, the company said.

Barstad, in November, said tanker supply was “constrained with an ageing global tanker fleet and historically low orderbook. This forms the basis for our positive outlook for a prolonged strong cycle in the tanker market, and we remain committed to continue returning value to our shareholders.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts