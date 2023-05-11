Awilco will not appeal arbitration ruling against Keppel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Awilco will not appeal arbitration ruling against Keppel

Keppel claimed $440mn plus interest for the first rig million and $269mn plus interest for the second rig. Awilco has warned that any ruling against the company could result in bankruptcy.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/05/2023, 10:53 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Keppel O&MKeppel Shipyard in Singapore
Keppel Shipyard in Singapore

Awilco Drilling will not appeal the arbitration ruling for a semi-submersible drilling rig, built by Keppel FELS.

Awilco terminated the construction contract in June 2020. The case went to arbitration, with Awilco losing its claim in April this year. The loss drove Awilco’s share price down 68%.

Awilco said it was “disappointed with the ruling” but its subsidiary, Awilco Rig 1, will not appeal. The semi-sub was hull number B379, the Nordic Winter.

The company sold off its last rig in 2022, leaving its only assets as the legal cases against Keppel.

Acknowledging defeat on the Nordic Winter case, its sole remaining focus is the arbitration case on the Nordic Spring. A decision on this second case is expected in late 2023 or early 2024.

Awilco ordered the two rigs in 2018 and 2019, with deliveries due in 2021 and 2022. Awilco terminated the contract on the first rig in June 2020, asking for a refund of around $54 million. The company said Keppel had breached the agreement on “project management, schedule, resourcing and compliance”.

Keppel then served notice on Awilco, in December 2020, for the Nordic Spring and served it with arbitration papers. The Keppel notice followed “concerns” from Awilco on the progress of the construction.

Awilco subsequently declared force majeure and terminated the contract, leading it to claim Awilco is claiming $43mn on the second contract, plus interest.

In March this year, because of the protracted legal wrangling, Awilco said it needed to raise more funds. The company said it required $5mn by May.

Keppel is now a subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine.

