Equinor extends drilling contracts, maintaining 2,000 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor extends drilling contracts, maintaining 2,000 jobs

By Ryan Duff
14/03/2024, 7:01 am
The Njord A platform in the Norwegian Sea. (Photo: Thomas Sola / Equinor ASA)
The Njord A platform in the Norwegian Sea. (Photo: Thomas Sola / Equinor ASA)

Norwegian oil giant Equinor has extended drilling contracts with three firms, including Aberdeen’s KCA Deutag, in a move it claims will maintain 2,000 jobs.

The deals combined are valued at NOK 18.4 billion (£1.34bn) and concern operations in Norwegian waters.

The Aberdeen drilling firm has shared that it has secured new contracts and extensions worth a total value in excess of $450 million (£351.8m).

Ole Maier, president of offshore for KCA Deutag, commented: “This award of an additional scope as well as a contract extension underscores the strong performance of our teams in Norway and our dedication to delivering innovative solutions and technology that improve the efficiency and safety of Equinor’s operations.

“We look forward to the continuation of our successful collaboration with Equinor as we collectively strive to ensure a safe and sustainable energy future.”

The Aberdeen firm will continue to work across the Oseberg and Kvitebjørn fields and has been awarded additional work to deliver drilling, maintenance and engineering services to the Njord and Heidrun platforms.

In addition to the deal with KCA Deutag, Archer AS and Odfjell Operations AS were also awarded contract extensions.

The contracts were signed in 2018 with three option periods of two years. The first two-year option was exercised in 2022. The new contract period runs for four years from 1 October 2024.

Equinor has conducted a limited competition evaluating drilling suppliers on certain fixed installations based on a combination of technical and commercial criteria.

The firm has said this resulted in some redistribution between these suppliers on four of the 19 installations in the contract portfolios.

Dag Skindlo, chief executive of Archer, said: “Archer remains the largest platform drilling services provider for Equinor with close to 50 percent of the platforms offshore Norway. This contract underlines our ability to deliver safe and efficient platform drilling operations.”

Under the contract, Archer will provide platform drilling services to nine out of Equinor’s 19 installations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The firm will service Gullfaks A, B and C, Sleipner A, Snorre A and B, and Statfjord A, B and C.

Commenting on the three new contract extensions, Mette H. Ottøy, Equinor’s chief procurement officer added: “We appreciate the good collaboration we have had with these suppliers for many years, and have therefore added a fourth option of two years in addition to those agreed in the original contracts.

“This will help ensure predictability and form the basis for continuous improvements over time. This is a clear signal that we have long-term plans for cooperation with all three suppliers.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts