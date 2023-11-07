Prices slide for Aramco but upstream spending climbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Prices slide for Aramco but upstream spending climbs

The Saudi company also noted the importance of gas. During the period, Aramco started up the Hawiyah gas plant expansion, increasing the facility’s capacity by 800 million cubic feet per day.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/11/2023, 12:26 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergSaudi Arabia Aramco offering
An oil processing facility in Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco has published its third quarter results and set out its ambitious expansion plans, even while net income was down 23% at $32.58 billion.

During the quarter, the company’s capital expenditure reached $11bn. The company said it plans to “meet rising demand by capturing unique investment opportunities”.

EBIT was $62.27bn in the quarter, from $80.48bn in the same period of 2022. Lower prices drove the fall, with an average crude price of $89.3, from $101.7.

The upstream dominated capex, accounting for $8.99bn, up 23.8% year on year. Aramco said its investments in capacity expansion and gas projects was behind the increase. The company is also maintaining its dividend, paying out $19.5bn by the end of the year.

Production in the third quarter was 12.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. It is targeting sustainable capacity of 13mn bpd of oil by 2027.

To achieve this, it is pursuing key upstream domestic projects.

First online is Dammam. This will start producing 25,000 bpd in 2024 and 50,000 bpd in 2027.

Then the offshore Marjan and Berri projects will start up in 2025. They will produce 300,000 and 250,000 bpd respectively.

In 2026, Aramco will bring online the Zuluf project, adding 600,000 bpd via a central facility. The project will develop an Arab heavy crude field, in the offshore. The plan is to transport oil to the Ju’aymah terminal, while gas and condensate will go to the Tanajib gas plant.

The Saudi company also noted the importance of gas. During the period, Aramco started up the Hawiyah gas plant expansion, increasing the facility’s capacity by 800 million cubic feet per day.

It is also in the commissioning phases for compression works at the Haradh and Hawiyah fields. Eight of the nine plants are commissioned, it said, with the last plant due onstream this year.

Expansive plans

This quarter also Aramco take a firm step into the LNG sector. The company launched the process of buying a minority stake in MidOcean Energy for $500 million.

Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said investments in LNG “demonstrate the scale of our ambition, the broad scope of our activities, and the disciplined execution of our strategy. I am excited by the progress we are making, which I believe will complement both our upstream capacity expansion and our growing downstream presence.”

Aramco said it was also working on sustainability initiatives, such as direct-air capture for CO2 and assessing geothermal potential in Saudi’s west coast.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts