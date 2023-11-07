Former Awilco Drilling CEO Jon Bryce joins rig firm Dolphin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Former Awilco Drilling CEO Jon Bryce joins rig firm Dolphin

Comes as Dolphin Drilling is due to announce a new acquisition “in a matter of weeks”.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/11/2023, 1:50 pm Updated: 07/11/2023, 4:00 pm
© Supplied by Dolphin Drillingdolphin drilling jon bryce
Dolphin Drilling CEO Bjornar Iversen (left) with new CSO Jon Oliver Bryce.

Jon Oliver Bryce, the former CEO of Awilco Drilling has joined fellow Aberdeen-headquartered firm Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL).

Mr Bryce joins in the newly-created role of chief strategy officer at Oslo-listed Dolphin, bringing more than 30 years’ industry experience to the role.

He led Awilco for nine years to 2019, and continues to hold a stake in his offshore wind venture Zero-C Offshore, he confirmed to Energy Voice.

As CSO, he will form part of the executive team focused on company growth and will report to CEO Bjornar Iversen.

Mr Bryce said: “Discussing his new position, Jon Oliver commented: “In its sixth decade, Dolphin Drilling is one of the industry’s “originals”, with a well-known brand and an established reputation for high-quality operational and safety performance.

“The company is now poised to capitalise on the return of favourable market conditions within the moored semi-sub sector.

“With our latest asset acquisition deal due to close in a matter of weeks, we inhabit a particularly strong position as 2023 draws to a close and I look forward to helping Dolphin Drilling achieve success in the next phase of this iconic company’s journey.”

CEO Bjornar Iversen added “Jon Oliver’s track record in the strategic development of some of the industry’s largest drilling providers will play an instrumental role in the consolidation of Dolphin’s position as global specialists in moored mid-water drilling services.

“Bringing an unrivalled level of industry build and management experience, Jon Oliver’s appointment is a succinct illustration of the Dolphin vision, focused on creating value for our shareholders through acquisition, fleet development and an increased geographical footprint.”

Last month, Dolphin Drilling secured a new contract for its Borgland Dolphin with Oil India.

It shrugged off Q2 losses in August amid “strengthened” demand for offshore rigs.

