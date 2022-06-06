Energean FPSO arrives in Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Energean FPSO arrives in Israel

Energean’s FPSO has arrived offshore Israel, aiming to begin producing from the Karish field in the third quarter.
By Ed Reed
06/06/2022, 9:44 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EnergeanA tug pulls an FPSO along a waterway
The Energean Power FPSO has arrived offshore Israel. Picture shows; Energean Power FPSO . En route to Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; Unknown

The Energean Power FPSO took 35 days to move from Sembcorp Marine’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore to Israel. The distance travelled was 5,532 nautical miles, crossing six seas and passing through the Suez Canal.

“I am delighted to confirm that the Energean Power FPSO has arrived on location in Israel. This marks a major step forward in delivering first gas from Karish, which remains on track for Q3 2022,” Mathios Rigas, CEO of Energean said.

“We look forward to continuing our progress through Karish first gas, the commercialisation of the newly defined Olympus Area and contributing to energy security and competition of supply for the region.”

An FPSO moves along © Supplied by Energean
Picture shows; Energean Power FPSO . En route to Israel. Supplied by Energean 

The company will immediately begin hook up and commissioning for the 8 billion cubic metre per year FPSO. This involves installing risers and jumpers, in addition to the commissioning of the sales gas pipeline.

Energean said it expects commissioning to take three to four months before first gas, suggesting production may start in September.

The company will produce gas from the Karish field to the FPSO, 90 km offshore. Facilities on the vessel will process and separate the production, with gas being exported via an underwater pipeline to the shore at Dor.

Along the way

Energean took the final investment decision (FID) on the Karish development in 2018. At this point, it was aiming to reach first gas in the first quarter of 2021. However, COVID-19 disruptions delayed progress on infrastructure, including the FPSO.

The FPSO has a telescopic design on its emergency flare stack. Without this, it would have been unable to pass under the Suez Canal Bridge and would have had to go round Africa. The bridge has a clearance of around 70 metres.

In early 2021, Energean approved the Karish North expansion, in addition to a second oil train and gas sales riser, all via the FPSO. Karish North is due to begin producing in the second half of 2023 and reach 3 bcm per year.

The oil train will nearly double liquids capacity, to 32,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The gas riser will enable production to reach the full 8 bcm per year. These will come onstream around the same time as Karish North.

