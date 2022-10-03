Genel sticks with Weir for CEO spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Genel sticks with Weir for CEO spot

Genel Energy has confirmed interim CEO Paul Weir to take over the role for good, with immediate effect.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/10/2022, 7:49 am
Genel has posted an operating loss for the first half of the year on its operations in Kurdistan, even while generating free cash flow.
Operations in Kurdistan

Weir was COO until June this year, when he became interim CEO. He joined Genel in January 2020.

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul as Chief Executive Officer,” said chair David McManus.

“He has the experience and vision to deliver Genel’s strategy, as we focus on positive performance from our current portfolio and utilising our material financial strength to grow the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders. Paul has already brought energy and clarity to the business, giving us confidence that value delivery will follow.”

Before he joined Genel, Paul had been group head of operations and safety at Tullow Oil. Before Tullow, he had worked at Talisman Energy, ending up as vice president of exploration and production.

New CEO Weir said Genel was moving to the “next chapter of our growth story. We have built a fantastic team that I am confident will turn our significant growth potential into value for shareholders.”

The team is focused on operational delivery and enhancing production through “adding assets. As we look to do so, we will not lose our firm focus on the central pillars of our business model – mitigating risk and ensuring the ongoing financial strength to support our dividend in the long-term.”

Bill Higgs stepped down in June from the CEO spot at Genel. He took the decision after only 45% of shareholders backed Higgs at the AGM in May. Higgs also moved to the CEO spot after joining as COO.

