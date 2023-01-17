Samsung Engineering venture wins early Hail, Ghasha work

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adnoc has awarded Samsung Engineering a letter of award for pre-construction services on the Hail and Ghasha project.

Samsung said it was to work on the project alongside its joint venture partners Technip Energies and Tecnimont.

The contract is worth $80 million for the early engineering and procurement works on the onshore facilities.

The joint venture will also prepare an estimate for the delivery of the full project. Adnoc will consider this as part of its final investment decision (FID).

Samsung noted that Adnoc was accelerating its gas projects, in part because of its commitment to tackling carbon emissions.

The South Korean company president and CEO Hong Namkoong said Samung was honoured to receive the early award and take part in a flagship megaproject.

“Based on our expertise in the UAE market, extensive know-how in gas development projects, as well as our own unique project delivery solution under the “AHEAD” execution model, we, together with our joint venture partners, are confident in executing the project successfully and meeting the expectations of Adnoc and their international concession partners.”

Samsung has worked on 10 projects in the United Arab Emirates, it said, including the Shah sour gas development. Shah has similar capacity to the Hail and Ghasha project.