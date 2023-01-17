Norwegian wealth fund buys into 1.3GW Iberdrola portfolio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Norwegian wealth fund buys into 1.3GW Iberdrola portfolio

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) has signed an agreement to acquire a 49% interest in a 1.3 GW portfolio of solar and onshore wind farms in Spain.
By Andrew Dykes
17/01/2023, 7:55 am
Iberdrola wind farm in Greece.
The Norwegian wealth fund will pay 600 million euros for its minority stake in the assets, valuing the portfolio at approximately 1.2 billion euros.

Iberdrola separately confirmed that 20% of capacity will come from wind and 80% from solar PV, and that it will remain co-owner and operator of the assets with a 51% share.

No external debt financing will be involved in the transaction.

The portfolio comprises seven solar plant projects and five onshore wind projects with an installed capacity of 1265 MW, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 700,000 Spanish households.

Of the total, currently 137MW is operational in Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón. The rest of the projects are in development in Andalusia (358 MW), Extremadura (343 MW), Aragón (175 MW), Castilla y León (102 MW), Madrid (55 MW), Murcia (50 MW) and Castilla La Marcha (45 MW), Iberdrola said.

Nine projects are currently under development, expected to be completed in 2023-2025. Norges Bank Investment Management will take ownership of these when they become operational.

NBIM is already a main shareholder in the Spanish energy group, having held a stake of more than 3% for over seven years, though this is its first direct investment in Spanish renewables assets.

Iberdrola said its new “alliance” between the two could be extended to additional renewable energy opportunities in other markets.

