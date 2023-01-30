Qatar takes stake offshore Lebanon with Total, Eni

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Qatar takes stake offshore Lebanon with Total, Eni

“Along with our partners, we are committed to drilling as soon as possible in 2023 an exploration well in Block 9, and our teams are mobilised to conduct these operations.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/01/2023, 9:52 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Prime Minister NajibMen hold documents in front of map back drop
QatarEnergy (QE) has acquired 30% stakes in Blocks 4 and 9 offshore Lebanon, from TotalEnergies and Eni, with drilling planned to begin this year. Picture shows; Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati attended the event, as did Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad. QE CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar?s energy minister, was also there, as were Total CEO Patrick Pouyann? and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. . Beirut. Supplied by Prime Minister Najib Mikati Date; 29/01/2023

QatarEnergy (QE) has acquired 30% stakes in Blocks 4 and 9 offshore Lebanon, from TotalEnergies and Eni, with drilling planned to begin this year.

The companies held a ceremony on January 29.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati attended the event, as did Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad. QE CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s energy minister, was also there, as were Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

Total will continue as operator with a 35% stake, while Eni will also have 35%. Previously, they had 60% and 40% respectively.

“We are very pleased to welcome QatarEnergy in our exploration acreage in Lebanon. The recent delineation of Lebanon’s maritime border with Israel has created a new momentum for the exploration of its hydrocarbon potential,” said Pouyanné.

“Along with our partners, we are committed to drilling as soon as possible in 2023 an exploration well in Block 9, and our teams are mobilised to conduct these operations.”

Mikati paid tribute to the efforts of US diplomat Amos Hochstein. The US was fundamental in bringing Lebanon and Israel together to agree on maritime borders. The leading target on Block 9 is Qana, which may extend over the border with Israel.

Total announced it was taking steps to mobilise to Block 9 in November 2022. The company aims to pick a rig in the first quarter and finalise environmental studies by June.

Pouyanné noted that the company was working with QE in nine countries and this deal expanded the companies’ exploration works.

Eni noted that it was working with QE in Qatar, Oman, Mexico, Morocco and Mozambique. The deal “confirms the interest of the exploratory basins in the Eastern Mediterranean”, it said.

