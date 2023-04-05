TotalEnergies brings in QatarEnergy to unlock Iraq deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

TotalEnergies brings in QatarEnergy to unlock Iraq deal

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/04/2023, 7:36 am Updated: 05/04/2023, 9:58 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergTotalEnergies oil prices
Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of Total.

TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) and Iraq have reached an agreement that will allow their gas project to go ahead, while bringing in QatarEnergy (QE).

The Basrah Oil Co. (BOC) will have a 30% stake in the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), Total said today, while QE will take 25%. The French company will hold the remaining 45%.

Total said it welcomed the presence of Iraq in the development and production contract. The agreement is a “strong and positive signal for foreign investment in the country”.

The original GGIP agreement was signed in September 2021.

Plans took a long time to progress because of a difference of opinions over terms and shareholding. Iraq had pushed for a higher stake in the project. Initially, its interest was to be held by the Iraq National Oil Co. (INOC), this was abolished in September 2022.

There have been rumours of QE’s entry as providing a solution since January. The deal is a win for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The agreement reverses the trend of companies exiting the country.

Partner plans

QE president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi thanked Total “for inviting us to partner with them and we thank the esteemed Iraqi government for welcoming us to be part of this partnership”.

The development is “important for Iraq’s energy sector”, he continued. The Iraqi government has provided “valuable support to reach this point” and placing trust in QE “as a reliable partner”.

The project will see Total and partners invest $10 billion to capture flares at three oilfields, using this to generate power.

The plan also covers a seawater treatment plant, which will provide water for reinjection to increase oil production.

Furthermore, Total will develop a 1 GW solar power plant, which will feed into the Basrah regional grid. It will invite Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to participate in this aspect of the plan.

Northern exports

The agreement with Total follows Iraq’s new deal with Kurdistan on the export of oil from the north.

Kurdistan and Baghdad agreed that State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) would take over the marketing of oil, which should unlock around 470,000 barrels per day of immediate production.

Updated at 9:57 am with QatarEnergy confirmation. 

