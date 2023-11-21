CGG exits data acquisition with sale of ARGAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

CGG exits data acquisition with sale of ARGAS

CGG will continue to work in Saudi Arabia, she said, and with TAQA. The company will provide "high-end subsurface imaging and seismic acquisition systems", Zurquiyah noted.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/11/2023, 10:28 am Updated: 21/11/2023, 10:30 am
TAQA is acquiring the outstanding 49% in Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS) from CGG.

CGG said the deal should close this year. TAQA already owns a 51% stake in ARGAS.

TAQA CEO Khalid Nouh, also the chairman of ARGAS, said the deal would further accelerate “synergies across our fully-owned businesses. We will further invest in ARGAS to leverage its surveying capabilities to access the region’s natural resource and mining sectors.”

TAQA acquired its first 51% stake in ARGAS in 2003 from Petromin.

CGG CEO Sophie Zurquiyah said the sale marked the “final step” in the company’s strategic plan. In 2018, it set out a plan to “become an asset-light company, by exiting the data acquisition services business and strengthening the focus on our differentiated high-end technology businesses”.

CGG will continue to work in Saudi Arabia, she said, and with TAQA. The company will provide “high-end subsurface imaging and seismic acquisition systems”, Zurquiyah noted. ARGAS is based in Dhahran, but operates throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The new focus for CGG seems to be paying off. The company reported its third quarter revenue was up 42% year on year, at $307 million in early November. Operating income was $33mn, up 31%.

The move to an asset-light business model provides CGG with more flexibility in its cost and capital expenditure base, Fitch Ratings has said.

CGG left the land acquisition business in 2020, following on from its seabed and marine data exits. Its holding in ARGAS was the only remaining involvement in the area.

ARGAS was set up in January 1966. It began 3D seismic operations in 1997, with its first marine 3D survey in 2008.

Egypt move

Today, Saudi-based TAQA also announced it had reached a deal with Egypt’s Petrojet. The two agreed to form an alliance to work on oilfield development in Africa and the Middle East.

“This strategic alliance is expected to generate significant benefits for both TAQA and Petrojet, enabling capturing new market opportunities, enhancing technical capabilities, and poised to contribute positively to the overall growth for both companies,” Amir Nessim, TAQA executive vice president well solutions, said.

