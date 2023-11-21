JDR subsea cable manufacturing facility passes key construction milestones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

JDR subsea cable manufacturing facility passes key construction milestones

The Northumberland facility will produce high and extra-high voltage subsea cables for the offshore wind sector.
By Mathew Perry
21/11/2023, 11:00 am Updated: 21/11/2023, 11:22 am
© Supplied by JDR Cable SystemsConstruction of the JDR Cable Systems subsea cable manufacturing facility in Northumberland is nearing completion.
JDR Cable Systems is moving closer to completing its £130 million subsea cable manufacturing facility in Northumberland after passing key construction milestones.

Construction on the facility, located in Cambois, near Blyth, began in November last year and JDR said it is on track for completion in 2024.

When complete, it will deliver vital subsea cable manufacturing technology for the offshore wind market, including high and extra-high voltage cables at 132kV and above.

These higher voltage cables will allow for larger wind turbines producing more energy offshore.

JDR progresses facility construction

JDR said it has already poured more than 1700 tonnes of concrete foundations and has so far placed over 150 building pad foundations at the facility.

Builders have erected a substantial portion of the steel frame for the main hall and work has also begun on the roof and cladding works.

In addition, all piling for the foundations of the facility’s vertical lay-up machine and continuous catenary vulcanisation (CCV) towers are now complete.

A total of 250 piles drilled to a depth of 24m below ground level to reach bedrock support the towers and provide essential support for the advanced machinery.

Once operational, the new CCV line will make the facility the only plant in the UK capable of full start-to-finish manufacturing of high voltage subsea cables required for offshore wind farms.

JDR chief strategy and compliance officer James Young said: “”We are proud to contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector and the UK’s position in offshore wind manufacturing.

© Supplied by JDR Cable Systems
The JDR Cable Systems facility is set for opening in 2024.

“Constructing this first-in-class facility in the UK enhances our ability to produce high-quality, high-voltage subsea cables, that we know will be essential in meeting the demands of not only the offshore renewable energy market, but also the wider needs of the energy sector as we seek to decarbonise our energy system and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

171 jobs supported during construction

To minimise the environmental impact of the construction, JDR said it has reused existing foundations from the former Blyth A&B coal power station on site.

The project is also supporting 171 local jobs for the construction phase of the project and JDR said it has also engaged local construction and logistics supply chains through the procurement of steelwork and cladding materials.

Construction of the facility will also secure an estimated 270 jobs at JDR’s existing facilities.

““As a proud UK-based company, it’s vital that we contribute to the local economy of the North East and the UK more widely, supporting local workforces and strengthening our supply chains as we bring our facility online to help to lead the energy transition here in the UK and beyond,” Mr Young said.

JDR, part of Poland’s TFKable Group, received a £14 million grant from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support Scheme (OWMIS) towards the construction of the facility.

In addition, the UK government provided £130 million in financial guarantees under the UK Export Finance export development programme.

