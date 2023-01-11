Shell signs up to Oman gas deals, eyes new hydrogen export option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Shell signs up to Oman gas deals, eyes new hydrogen export option

The company signed a term sheet to buy LNG from Oman LNG for 10 years. The Omani project will provide Shell with 0.8 million tonnes per year, it said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/01/2023, 9:13 am
Oman Shell has signed three deals in Oman, focused on LNG and hydrogen.

Shell senior vice president and country chair Oman Walid Hadi said the agreements marked the company joining hands with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, OQ and Oman LNG to “realise Oman Vision 2040 and enable Oman’s Net Zero goal by 2050”.

The company signed a term sheet to buy LNG from Oman LNG for 10 years. The Omani project will provide Shell with 0.8 million tonnes per year, it said.

Shell is a shareholder in Oman LNG and this is its first long-term offtake deal in the country.

The other two agreements focused on hydrogen. Shell entered into Green Energy Oman (GEO), a consortium working on a green hydrogen project, in the Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

GEO envisages up to 25 GW of solar and wind generation to produce hydrogen. OQ is participating in GEO, via Oman Energy Development, while other members include InterContinental Energy, EnerTech Holding and Golden Wellspring Wealth for Trading.

Action on the ground

The third deal involves liquefied synthetic gas (LSG). Shell signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals on exploring LSG options in Oman.

LSG is an option for exporting hydrogen. It is produced from a combination of hydrogen and CO2, which produces natural gas. It is then liquefied.

LSG can go direct into existing gas networks and infrastructure, including plants such as Oman LNG.

“I can’t think of a better way to start off the year! This was only made possible because of the partners that believed in these projects and the effort put into the agreements the teams involved,” Shell’s Hadi said on LinkedIn.

Shell’s newly appointed CEO Wael Sawan, who worked early in his career in Oman, welcomed the new agreements. “Looking forward to now converting these agreements to action on the ground,” Sawan said, in a comment on Hadi’s post.

