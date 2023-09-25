Worley takes CCS design win in Qatar

Worley has won work on the front-end engineering and design for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Qatar.

The service company said it would carry out the FEED and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope of work for Qatargas. The Qatari company recently rebranded as QatarEnergy LNG.

Worley’s teams in Qatar and Australia will work on the studies for the Ras Laffan project, with completion due in April 2024.

The CCS plant will be able to capture 4.3 million tonnes per year of CO2. It will capture emissions from seven trains at Qatargas North and three trains at Qatargas South.

Worley said the project would capture CO2 from the trains and compress it. The facility would then inject this into new injection wells. The work will include compression trains and pipelines, but the injection wells are already available.

“We’ve worked alongside Qatargas for over a decade and this project further supports Qatar on its sustainability journey,” said Worley country manager Nawar Chapman.

“This also presents an opportunity to use our in-depth knowledge of the region and global expertise in delivering FEED services to the CCUS sector to drive project delivery. As we work towards our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.”

Success at this project might see Qatar expand its CCS ambitions to include additional trains.

QE signed a $10 billion EPC contract with Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Co. (CCC) in May of this year. The project for exports under the North Field South (NFS) plan involved 1.5mn tpy of CCS, Technip said.

QE has set out plans to capture as much as 11mn tpy of CO2 by 2035.