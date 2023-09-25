Worley takes CCS design win in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Worley takes CCS design win in Qatar

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/09/2023, 9:02 am Updated: 25/09/2023, 9:27 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockWorley has won a CCS FEED contract in Qatar
Worley has won work on the front-end engineering and design for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Qatar.

The service company said it would carry out the FEED and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope of work for Qatargas. The Qatari company recently rebranded as QatarEnergy LNG.

Worley’s teams in Qatar and Australia will work on the studies for the Ras Laffan project, with completion due in April 2024.

The CCS plant will be able to capture 4.3 million tonnes per year of CO2. It will capture emissions from seven trains at Qatargas North and three trains at Qatargas South.

Worley said the project would capture CO2 from the trains and compress it. The facility would then inject this into new injection wells. The work will include compression trains and pipelines, but the injection wells are already available.

“We’ve worked alongside Qatargas for over a decade and this project further supports Qatar on its sustainability journey,” said Worley country manager Nawar Chapman.

“This also presents an opportunity to use our in-depth knowledge of the region and global expertise in delivering FEED services to the CCUS sector to drive project delivery. As we work towards our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.”

Success at this project might see Qatar expand its CCS ambitions to include additional trains.

QE signed a $10 billion EPC contract with Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Co. (CCC) in May of this year. The project for exports under the North Field South (NFS) plan involved 1.5mn tpy of CCS, Technip said.

QE has set out plans to capture as much as 11mn tpy of CO2 by 2035.

