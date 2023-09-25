North Sea oil dealmaker sets sights abroad in $1 billion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea oil dealmaker sets sights abroad in $1 billion push

By Bloomberg
25/09/2023, 9:07 am Updated: 25/09/2023, 12:36 pm
The Jasmine FPSO, off Thailand, where Petrofac has extended the O&M contract
The FPSO on the Jasmine field, offshore Thailand. Source: Petrofac

Samos Energy, the investment firm co-founded by Jacques Tohme last year, is looking to spend $1 billion on exploration and production assets from Africa to South America.

The plan marks a departure for Tohme from the UK North Sea, where his Tailwind Energy accumulated fields before its sale to Serica Energy earlier this year. The retreat comes as production from the aging basin dwindles and operators there see profits eroded by the government’s 2022 windfall tax.

“The UK Treasury has become very unstable and lacks engagement with the industry,” Tohme said.

Samos Energy, which made its first acquisition in July — a clutch of offshore production vessels currently chartered in Southeast Asia — will look again to that region for further investments. It will also focus on developed basins in Africa and South America, with any purchases “direct” or debt-funded.

“As global energy systems get dramatically rewired and decarbonized, Samos Energy is positioned to acquire and harvest mature assets, primarily in emerging markets,” Tohme said in a statement.

The UK slapped a profits levy on oil and gas companies last year as their eye-watering earnings were increasingly at odds with the cost-of-living crisis hurting consumers. The move mostly affected smaller, North Sea-focused exploration and production firms, some of which had to cut back investments.

