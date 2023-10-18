Shell and Qatar sign 27-year LNG supply deal for Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Shell and Qatar sign 27-year LNG supply deal for Netherlands

By Bloomberg
18/10/2023, 7:46 am Updated: 18/10/2023, 8:44 am
© QatarEnergySaad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Shell CEO Wael Sawan sign the LNG supply contract.
Shell agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from Qatar for 27 years to the Netherlands, marking the Gulf nation’s second major contract to supply fossil fuel to Europe beyond 2050.

Starting in 2026, QatarEnergy will deliver as much as 3.5 million tons of LNG a year to Rotterdam’s Gate import terminal for 27 years under two deals, the Middle Eastern company said in a statement on Wednesday.

That comes a week after the producer signed a similar deal with France’s TotalEnergies.

European oil majors are moving to sign some of the longest and biggest LNG supply deals as the region prepares for its second winter without the Russian pipeline gas it relied on for more than half a century. The contracts also come as the Netherlands seeks to meet a target to zero out emissions by 2050.

European firms had resisted signing decades-long deals preferred by Qatar in order to hit the region’s pollution reduction goals. The shift illustrates how the contracts have become more attractive after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended energy markets and prompted European nations to prioritize security of supply over green targets.

“These agreements reaffirm Qatar’s commitment to help meeting Europe’s energy demands and bolstering its energy security,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister. Qatar  — which vies with the US and Australia as the world’s top LNG supplier — tends to link its contracts to oil, with little or no destination flexibility.

Qatar is rushing to find customers after investing tens of billions of dollars to increase output 64% by 2027. Shell last year bought a share in the project.

While other shareholders in the two-field expansion — including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Eni SpA — have yet to announce LNG purchase agreements, they may potentially ink similar deals as Qatar seeks customers for the extra volume.

Including the Shell contract, Qatar has so far committed about 18.8 million tons a year of that additional LNG capacity. Still, that just accounts for about 40% of the extra planned volume.

The so-called North Field East expansion is slated for 32 million tons per year, while the extension dubbed North Field South will bring another 16 million tons a year. For comparison, about 372 million tons of LNG was shipped in 2021.

