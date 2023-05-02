Adnoc switches LNG expansion site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Adnoc switches LNG expansion site

The Al Ruwais facility would use electric-drive trains, running on renewables and nuclear power. As a result, Adnoc said, it will be “one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/05/2023, 9:37 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Adnocadnoc

Adnoc will expand its LNG capacity at a site in the Al Ruwais Industrial City, in Al Dhafrah, the company said today. The announcement follows a new LNG deal with TotalEnergies.

The company said the site offered “significant synergies and existing infrastructure”. It will use these to maximise efficiency at the new project. Adnoc had previously backed Fujairah for its expansion project.

Al Ruwais is close to Adnoc operations and future growth. Furthermore, there is a “well-established local supplier base”.

Adnoc Gas currently has LNG production of 6 million tonnes per year. The company carried out an IPO earlier this year, selling off a minor stake in the gas unit.

Adnoc did not specify how big the new LNG plant would be, beyond saying it would more than double current capacity. Previously, it has suggested it would build a 9.6mn tpy plant at Fujairah.

The Al Ruwais facility would use electric-drive trains, running on renewables and nuclear power. As a result, Adnoc said, it will be “one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world”.

Adnoc Gas has previously said it expected to take ownership of the new LNG facilities, but that this was not yet certain.

Total deal

Meanwhile, Adnoc Gas has also signed a three-year deal to supply LNG to TotalEnergies, allowing deliveries to various markets around the world.

The company did not disclose the volumes involved. However, it said the value was $1-1.2 billion under current market conditions.

Adnoc Gas CEO Ahmed Alebri said the deal with the French company was “another significant milestone in our strategy to expand our global reach”. The deal “strengthens our position as the LNG export partner of choice for leading global energy businesses. This agreement reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers by offering supply security, price competitiveness, and flexibility.”

Total has been working in the United Arab Emirates for more than 80 years.

The French company’s senior VP of LNG Thomas Maurisse welcomed the three-year deal “with our long-standing strategic partner. These additional volumes will strengthen our global LNG portfolio, our ability to supply the growing Asian markets, and our ambition to accompany our customers in their energy transition.”

Volumes under the deal will start flowing this year and run until 2025.

Adnoc Gas’ predecessor company, Adnoc LNG, struck a deal with Total in 2020 at Adipec. The LNG producer said the deal was in line with its intention to expand its customer base.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts