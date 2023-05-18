Energean picks low-cost Olympus option, over Tanin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Energean picks low-cost Olympus option, over Tanin

Olympus will come at a lower cost than Tanin, Energean said, owing to its proximity to the FPSO. As a result, capital expenditure for the next phase of tie-backs will be lower.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/05/2023, 9:31 am
© Supplied by EnergeanA tug pulls the Energean FPSO along a waterway
The Energean Power FPSO arriving offshore Israel. Picture shows; Energean Power FPSO . En route to Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; Unknown

Energean has set out plans to develop its Olympus area, via a tie-back to the Energean Power FPSO.

The plan pushes back the date for Tanin’s development, with the company now saying this would be “deferred into the 2030s”.

In addition, the Olympus resources have no seller royalties. Whereas gas from Tanin – and Karish – carry a royalty of up to 8.25% at the wellhead.

Enerean plans to submit its final field development plan on Olympus to the Israeli government in the third quarter of 2023. It would then take final investment decision (FID) before the end of this year.

Energean chief executive Mathios Rigas

Energean CEO Mathios Rigas said the aim was to develop Olympus as “efficiently as possible. As there is limited incremental capex, the initial development concept is in line with our stated commitment to remain capital disciplined. With no seller royalty payments or export restrictions, this strategy will create sustainable value for all our stakeholders and allow us to maintain and grow our stated sector-leading dividend policy.”

The company would sell Olympus gas into the local market under existing gas sales agreements.

There are no export restrictions on gas from the Olympus area, which is in Block 12. Therefore, Energean could export gas into Egypt – and then as LNG internationally – and Jordan. Should other companies build a pipeline to Cyprus, this would also be an option.

Energean has reported Olympus holds 67 billion cubic metres of gas, in the Athena, Zeus and Hera fields.

The company had been working on two options for Olympus. The alternative to backfilling the FPSO was a more ambitious option to boost the vessel’s capacity and develop export pipelines.

Tanin is a northern extension of the Leviathan field and it may hold 26 bcm of gas. Noble Energy discovered it in 2011.

Cut guidance

Beyond its Olympus plans, Energean scaled back its production guidance for the year, from 131,000-158,000 boepd to 125,000-140,000 boepd. The company attributed this to a revised gas sales forecast in Israel, and “ongoing optimisation” at its FPSO.

Energean has previously indicated it aimed to reach 200,000 boepd in 2024.

“We are ramping up production from the Karish field and have seen four months of solid gas and liquids production in Israel, whilst optimising the operations of the Energean Power FPSO. Our Israeli gas contracts have moved to commercial status and our buyers are increasing nominations. This year, Energean expects to supply a significant proportion of Israel’s gas demand,” Rigas said.

