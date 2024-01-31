McDermott wins big with Qatari offshore work

QatarEnergy (QE) has dished out $6 billion of contracts, with McDermott winning two of the four packages on hand.

The work covers plans to boost production at the offshore Al-Shaheen field by 100,000 barrels per day. Project Ru’ya is the third phase of development. It is targeting more than 550 million barrels of oil, with first oil due in 2027.

McDermott Middle East and Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan Offshore Engineering won the first engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package. This covers nine wellhead platforms and is worth $2.1bn.

The second EPC package is for a central processing platform and is worth $1.9bn. QE awarded this to McDermott again, with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Larsen & Toubro won the third package, worth $1.3bn, for a riser platform.

QE awarded the last EPC package for subsea pielines and cables, worth $900 million, to China Offshore Oil Engineering Co (COOEC).

QE has a 70% stake in the project, while TotalEnergies has 30%, via North Oil Co.

McDermott won the front-end engineering and design (FEED) on the project in June 2022. At the time, McDermott said this was the largest offshore FEED it had ever won in the Middle East.

“By awarding these contracts, we are taking an important step towards realising the full potential of Al-Shaheen field, which produces around half of Qatar’s crude oil today,” said Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and CEO of QE, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

North Oil and Total, he said, had made “great efforts towards unlocking the true potential of Qatar’s hydrocarbon resources and maximising value from Al-Shaheen field through the implementation of world-class development and operational excellence programmes”. Al-Shaheen began producing in 1994.