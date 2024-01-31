McDermott wins big with Qatari offshore work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

McDermott wins big with Qatari offshore work

“By awarding these contracts, we are taking an important step towards realising the full potential of Al-Shaheen field, which produces around half of Qatar’s crude oil today,” said Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and CEO of QE, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/01/2024, 12:14 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Photographer: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFSaudi Arabia and Qatar have taken a first, but important, step in patching up their differences with a meeting of the GCC.
The skyline of Doha, Qatar. Photographer: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

QatarEnergy (QE) has dished out $6 billion of contracts, with McDermott winning two of the four packages on hand.

The work covers plans to boost production at the offshore Al-Shaheen field by 100,000 barrels per day. Project Ru’ya is the third phase of development. It is targeting more than 550 million barrels of oil, with first oil due in 2027.

McDermott Middle East and Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan Offshore Engineering won the first engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package. This covers nine wellhead platforms and is worth $2.1bn.

The second EPC package is for a central processing platform and is worth $1.9bn. QE awarded this to McDermott again, with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Larsen & Toubro won the third package, worth $1.3bn, for a riser platform.

QE awarded the last EPC package for subsea pielines and cables, worth $900 million, to China Offshore Oil Engineering Co (COOEC).

QE has a 70% stake in the project, while TotalEnergies has 30%, via North Oil Co.

McDermott won the front-end engineering and design (FEED) on the project in June 2022. At the time, McDermott said this was the largest offshore FEED it had ever won in the Middle East.

“By awarding these contracts, we are taking an important step towards realising the full potential of Al-Shaheen field, which produces around half of Qatar’s crude oil today,” said Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and CEO of QE, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

North Oil and Total, he said, had made “great efforts towards unlocking the true potential of Qatar’s hydrocarbon resources and maximising value from Al-Shaheen field through the implementation of world-class development and operational excellence programmes”. Al-Shaheen began producing in 1994.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts