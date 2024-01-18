Energean on track, despite security concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Energean on track, despite security concerns

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/01/2024, 10:55 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EnergeanDrone shot of red FPSO on a blue sea
Picture shows; Energean Power FPSO. Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; 10/06/2022

Energean has reported strong results, with the company still on track to achieve its 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day target, despite geopolitical strife.

Energean CEO Mathios Rigas said 2023 was the year the company became “the major independent gas producer in the Mediterranean”.

During the year, the company averaged 123,000 boepd of production, of which 83% was gas. This year, the company aims to average 155,000-175,000 boepd, weighted to the second half.

Israeli demand has faced challenges, the company noted, with the coal phase out delayed and winter temperatures higher than average.

Projects of note starting up this year include Karish North first gas, due in the first quarter. The security situation has disrupted delivery of the second oil train, with Energean saying it would install this when it becomes possible.

The Cassiopea gas project should also start producing in summer. Drilling began in November 2023 and Energean plans to drill two near-field opportunities, Gemini and Centauro, this year.

“Energean has always focused on stable, long-term value creation and delivery for all our stakeholders. We are making good progress on the path to our near-term targets of 200 kboed, $1.75 billion adjusted EBITDAX and leverage of c.1.5x. Our strong operational and financial performance underpins our stated dividend policy,” said Rigos.

There is “significant potential” for 2024, he continued, highlighting “core strategic projects across Israel, Egypt, Italy and Greece”. The company has also expanded into Morocco.

“As we continue to optimise our portfolio, we look forward to enhancing our position as the leading independent gas-focused exploration, development and production company in the region.” Energean plans to spend $400-500 million this year.

Egypt also has additional promise for the Israeli company. It is participating in the Orion-1x well, which Eni spudded in October. Energean described the well as a “multi-tcf, high-risk, high-reward gas prospect”.

It has also begun talks on merging the Abu Qir, NEA and NI concessions in the North African country. This would improve fiscal terms and extend the fields’ economic life, it said.

Other areas to watch include the 3 million tonne per year carbon capture and storage (CCS) Prinos project and a final investment decision (FID) on Katlan. It expects to reach this after concluding negotiations on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.

