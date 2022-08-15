Rystad warns no quick pipe fixes for Iran from Gazprom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Rystad warns no quick pipe fixes for Iran from Gazprom

Gazprom signed a deal in July to help National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC) develop Iranian projects, but Rystad Energy has warned Russia lacks the required metallurgical supplies.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2022, 1:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Workers clean oil leaks from pipes aboard an offshore oil platform in the Persian Gulf's Salman Oil Field, operated by the National Iranian Offshore Oil Co., near Lavan island, Iran, on Thursday, Jan. 5. 2017. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg
Russia and Iran both face sanctions on their energy industries. As a result, no European or Japanese supplies can provide OCTG or steel goods to either country.

Rystad predicted that Russian suppliers would need “considerable time and investment” to be able to deliver high-alloy grades.

“There would, therefore, appear to be limited scope for quick development of these major offshore sour gas fields until sanctions are lifted,” the consultancy said.

Gazprom signed the $40 billion deal with NIOC on the development of the Kish and North Pars fields, in addition to pressure enhancements at South Pars. It also covers the development of six oilfields.

“The corrosive nature of Iranian oil and gas reserves requires high-grade piping for extraction, which neither Russia or Iran have the capacity or capability to produce in the short term,” Rystad senior vice president of analysis James Ley said.

High grade

Rystad said Iran would need CRA and Super 13Cr tubing. North and South Pars, for instance, have a high concentration of sour gas. As such, they require high grades of nickel alloy.

China is a potential supplier. However, Ley said Chinese piping had “reportedly suffered from leakages and other issues”.

Russia’s TMK has produced some CRA grade tubing in the past, but required steel billets from Europe to process.

“No Russian steelmaker currently has the capacity and capability to supply these high-grade steel billets to Russian pipe manufacturers,” the consultancy said. It may take years to develop Russia’s industry to be able to supply these.

“With Iran’s offshore gas fields needing relatively high volumes of these super-specialised grades, it is difficult to see how Gazprom can provide any well assistance to develop these fields quickly.”

