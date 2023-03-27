Kurdistan operators confirm shutdown on Iraq-Turkey ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Kurdistan operators confirm shutdown on Iraq-Turkey ruling

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has said it would discuss how to export “Iraqi oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan” with the authorities in Kurdistan and Turkey.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/03/2023, 9:38 am
The Kurdistan region of Iraq
Kurdistan operators have reported pipeline deliveries via Turkey halting following an arbitration ruling in favour of Iraq.

DNO, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, ShaMaran Petroleum and Genel Energy all reported the pipeline had temporarily halted.

The Iraq-Turkey pipeline carries around 400,000 barrels per day of oil from Kurdistan and another 70,000 bpd of Iraqi crude.

Arbitration at the International Commercial Court last week found in favour of Iraq following a long-running legal battle. Iraq was fighting to maintain that only its state-owned SOMO had the authority to export oil.

Details of the ruling have not been released.

Kurdistan is highly dependent on its ability to export crude and has a difficult relationship with Baghdad.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has said it would discuss how to export “Iraqi oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan” with the authorities in Kurdistan and Turkey. It said it was keen to export as much crude as it could, “with the aim of maximising financial revenues, to supplement the federal budget”.

Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the region and Baghdad were working to “overcome the arbitration ruling”. A Kurdistan delegation visited Baghdad on March 26 to “build on the goodwill of our discussions”.

In the meantime, exports are on hold – although production is continuing.

DNO reported it had begun diverting oil into storage on March 25, from the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The tanks can hold “several days” of production. Genel and Gulf Keystone said they also continued to produce, for the time being, into storage.

The latter noted the recent three-year draft budget from Iraq. This includes plans to continue exports of 400,000 bpd of Kurdistan production in return for federal budget transfers, the company reported.

