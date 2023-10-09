RAKGAS strikes pipeline, storage deals for gas security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

RAKGAS strikes pipeline, storage deals for gas security

RAKGAS will also build a new pipeline, from the Taweelah-Fujairah Pipeline to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), connecting to the Sajaa gas storage in Sharjah.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/10/2023, 12:53 pm
© Supplied by KentKent has signed a PMC deal with RAKGAS on a new pipeline
Kent has signed up to act as the project management consultant (PMC) for a new pipeline in the United Arab Emirates. Picture shows; Chris Wood, CEO of RAKGAS and Matthew Bishop, Senior Vice President of Operations - MEA of Kent sign LoA for PMC contract of the new gas pipeline in the Northern Emirates. . Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Kent Date; 04/10/2023

RAKGAS has signed a number of deals to secure gas supplies, on storage and a new pipeline, with Kent and a Chinese contractor.

The company struck a first gas storage service agreement with Sharjah National Oil Corp. (SNOC) on October 2 at Adipec.

RAKGAS said the deal would allow it to use SNOC’s gas storage facility to balance supply and demand. The deal “will also provide operational flexibility and mitigate supply shortages during emergencies, enhancing planning processes and ensuring maximum utilisation of such available infrastructure within the UAE”, it said.

SNOC CEO Hatem Al Mosa said providing gas storage was “a strategic necessity for Sharjah and the UAE”. The agreement “enhances the utilisation of SNOC gas storage infrastructure and serves to achieve more optimal gas supply management for RAKGAS”, he said.

Pipe plans

RAKGAS will also build a new pipeline. This will connect the Taweelah-Fujairah Pipeline to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). It will link in to the Sajaa gas storage, in Sharjah.

Kent has signed up to act as the project management consultant (PMC) for the pipeline. It did not give a value for the contract.

Kent will co-ordinate between RAKGAS and the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contractor. Upstream reported RAKGAS appointed China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (CPPE) to carry out the FEED work.

The aim of this, Kent said, was to ensure the project stayed on track and aligned with its objectives.

“Collaborating with Kent on this project is a testament to our vision for sustainable energy supply in the region,” said RAKGAS CEO Chris Wood. The pipeline, he said, would help deliver on his company’s energy security commitments in Ras Al Khaimah.

Kent COO Tush Doshi said the company would bring its “world-class PMC delivery expertise to the Northern Emirates. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with RAK Gas, as we ensure a continuous and seamless execution across leading energy projects in the region.”

The agreement was signed last week at Adipec.

RAKGAS has also been working on domestic opportunities. The company, in August, reported PKN Orlen had found gas at the Oryx-1 exploration well, in Block 5.

