Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Saipem completes Saudi gas pipeline work

Saipem won the work in 2018, as one of a batch of contracts worth $800 million.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/01/2024, 3:55 pm
Saipem has completed its work on a system of pipelines in Saudi Arabia, intended to produce more gas for local consumption as an alternative to oil.

The service company said it had completed the South Gas Compression Plant Pipelines project. This, it explained, is to “increase the life of a substantial number of gas wells in the Haradh & Hawiyah fields”.

Saipem procured and built more than 700 km of pipelines, of various diameters. It also provided flowlines, trunklines and transmission lines, in addition to associated facilities. These include liquid station separations, remote headers, gas-gathering manifolds and off plot tie-in facilities.

The company noted that the work had presented a number of challenges. These include “logistics, safety, security, and project management”. The area is remote and temperatures have been recorded at more than 50 degrees Celsius.

Saudi Aramco announced eight agreements for work on the gas compression programme in the Southern Area in 2017. Aramco said the project was to improve and sustain gas production from the Haradh and Hawiyah fields for the next 20 years, with additional production of 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser, speaking in 2017, said the work was part of the company’s plans to “introducing new supplies of clean-burning natural gas. These new supplies will help reduce domestic reliance on liquid fuels for power generation, enable increased liquids exports, provide feedstock to petrochemical industries, and reduce carbon emissions”.

In March 2023, Aramco noted that Haradh and Hawiyah, and the Hawiyah gas plant expansion, had begun commissioning. They had been due to start in 2022.

