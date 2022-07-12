Lamprell warms up to joint bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Lamprell warms up to joint bid

Lamprell’s two suitors, Blofeld Investment Management and Al Gihaz Holding, have teamed up to make an offer for the company.
By Ed Reed
12/07/2022, 12:20 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Lamprell has won a large EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco under the LTA programme at the offshore Marjan field.
Lamprell

Lamprell’s two suitors, Blofeld Investment Management and Al Gihaz Holding, have teamed up to make an offer for the company.

The two bidders have a combined stake of 44.24% in Lamprell. The offer would be for 9 pence per Lamprell share, with a bridge loan of $145 million.

Lamprell faces a serious financial squeeze in the near term as payments become due.

Lamprell has suspended trading. Its most recent share price close was 8.7 pence.

Lamprell’s board said it, and its advisor Investec Bank, said that should the offer become firm, it “would be minded to recommend” the sale to its shareholders. This would rely on various other factors, including the proposed bridge loan.

The bidders must now commit to a firm offer by the end of July 22 or declare that they will not make such a move.

The bidders have reserved the right to change the terms if Lamprell carries out any shareholder return, including a dividend. Lamprell said it would provide more information in due course.

Lamprell suspended its shares on July 1. The company said it had taken this step as it became clear it would not be able to publish its audited financial statement for 2021.

It said it intended to publish these as soon as possible, aiming to achieve this step before the end of the third quarter.

Lamprell revealed a potential bid from Al Gihaz and its CEO, Sami Al Angari, on July 1. Al Gihaz controls 19.19% of Lamprell’s shares.

Lamprell reported the potential offer from Blofeld, which owns 25.06%, on June 24. At the time, Lamprell said Blofeld’s offer was “highly problematic” and that it would leave Lamprell without a viable business. The offer “significantly undervalued” the business, it continued, and did not include bridge debt.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts