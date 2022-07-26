Adnoc L&S snaps up Zakher Marine International

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc L&S snaps up Zakher Marine International

Adnoc Logistics & Services is buying Zakher Marine International (ZMI), an Abu Dhabi-based owner operator of offshore support vessels (OSVs).
By Ed Reed
26/07/2022, 8:26 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Zakher Marine InternA vessel lit up in the dusk
Adnoc Logistics & Services is buying Zakher Marine International (ZMI), an Abu Dhabi-based owner operator of offshore support vessels (OSVs).

The companies have not revealed the financial terms of the agreement. Once the deal has completed, Adnoc L&S will have another 24 jack-up barges and 38 OSVs. As such, its fleet size will pass the 300 vessel mark.

ZMI will continue as a standalone unit. The company’s executive chairman, Ali Hassan El Ali, will continue as CEO.

The Adnoc unit said the deal would provide “new revenue streams, market access and supports growth opportunities”.

ZMI is the largest owner and operator of jack-up barges in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region. It has operations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and China.

In China, ZMI is working on an offshore wind project, which it began work on in 2021.

Adnoc L&S said the deal would broaden its offering to include support assets in the offshore. ZMI, meanwhile, will “benefit from access to new opportunities” linked to Adnoc’s growth plans. This, it said, would see it “grow and expand its existing business footprint”.

ZMI launched in 1984 in Abu Dhabi, it established a Saudi unit in 2016. Adnoc awarded ZMI a five-year diving contract in 2019.

In January this year ZMI secured a $500 million loan from a number of regional financiers. The company said this would help it invest in growth markets and allow it to consolidate its various debts.

