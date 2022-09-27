Adnoc Drilling adds two more jack-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc Drilling adds two more jack-ups

Adnoc Drilling has signed a sale and purchase agreement to buy two more premium jack-up rigs, for $140 million.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/09/2022, 9:44 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Adnoc has struck two more MoUs on its Murban Futures contract, while also lifting destination restrictions and setting export forecasts.
Lower Zakum Source: Adnoc

Adnoc Drilling has signed a sale and purchase agreement to buy two more premium jack-up rigs, for $140 million.

The two new rigs are due to begin operations for the company by the end of 2022. Adnoc Drilling did not disclose the seller of the rigs.

The deal follows its acquisition of two rigs in May, one in June and another in August. Adnoc Drilling said the move was in line with its “accelerated fleet expansion and enterprising growth”. The price paid, around $70mn per rig, is in line with the August deal.

“Adnoc Drilling takes another exciting step in executing our accelerated growth strategy as a key enabler of Adnoc’s production capacity,” said Adnoc Drilling CEO Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari.

“The acquisition of these new jackup rigs consolidates our position as the owner of one of the largest operating jack-up fleets in the world and will significantly boost company revenues, cash flow and shareholder returns over the coming years.”

When Adnoc Drilling listed on the Abu Dhabi exchange in October 2021, it had 96 rigs. It increased this to 104 in March and then 105 as of the end of July.

This recent deal gives the company “one of the largest operating fleets” of jack-ups in the world, at 32 rigs. It plans to keep on growing its fleet. It has said it intends to reach a fleet of 122 rigs by the end of 2024.

Adnoc Drilling noted that its results were also improving. In the first half of the year, it recorded revenue of $1.27 billion, up 13%. Net income reached $379 million, up 34%.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts