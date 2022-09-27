Greenpeace names and shames oil companies for FSO Safer involvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Greenpeace names and shames oil companies for FSO Safer involvement

Greenpeace International has named ExxonMobil, OMV and TotalEnergies as companies involved in storing crude on the FSO Safer, the ailing ship offshore Yemen.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/09/2022, 12:31 pm
A tanker has been attacked in a Saudi harbour, while the rebel Yemeni government has approved a UN team to inspect the FSO Safer.
This satellite image provided by Manar Technologies taken June 17, 2020, shows the FSO Safer tanker moored off Ras Issa port, in Yemen. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Greenpeace International has named ExxonMobil, OMV and TotalEnergies as companies involved in storing crude on the FSO Safer, the ailing ship offshore Yemen.

The NGO reported the ship holds 1.14 million barrels.

The international oil companies that produced the oil should foot the bill for salvaging the Safer, Greenpeace said. These companies “must also be held accountable for any potential humanitarian and environmental impacts resulting from the FSO Safer, because the financial weight of oil pollution should be carried by polluters, not by people”.

The companies used the FSO as recently as 2015 to store crude from their assets. The companies have reported record profits but have not provided any funds to carry out the Safer rescue.

“The rusting Safer is a disaster in the making,” said Greenpeace International project lead Paul Horsman. “Yet despite the neglected tanker threatening a human and environmental catastrophe in Yemen and the Red Sea, the oil industry has stayed very quiet, even though the US$75 million cost of the salvage operation is but a drop in the ocean compared to the record profits of the oil supermajors recently announced.”

Greenpeace International based its accusations on companies producing and exporting via the Marib-Ras Issa pipeline.

Between 2010 and 2015, 13 fields were producing in the Marib Basin, Greenpeace said in its report.

Occidental Petroleum owned a 75% stake in Block S-1 Damis until 2016, while TransGlobe Energy had 25%.

OMV had a 44% stake in Block S2 Al Uqlah, while Sinopec had 37.5%.

ExxonMobil had a 15% stake in Block 5 Dev Jannah, while Total had 15%.

OMV and Total responded to Greenpeace’s requests for comment. OMV said it had produced oil in Yemen until spring 2015 but has no current entitlement to barrels on the FSO. Total made a similar statement, saying it does not own any oil on the vessel.

Greenpeace said this did not absolve the companies of responsibility.

Taking action

Greenpeace MENA executive director Ghiwa Nakat said oil companies’ greed “knows no bounds. While oil companies like ExxonMobil, OMV and TotalEnergies celebrate their massive profits, an unprecedented environmental and humanitarian disaster is looming in Yemen and the Red Sea.”

“This really is a perverse colonial attitude, ‘big oil’ firms exploit natural resources, put communities at risk, greenwash and try to cover their tracks, but display a deafening silence when it comes to stepping up and taking responsibility.”

The United Nations reported on September 21 that it had the $75 million required to begin the first phase of work on the FSO Safer operation. It will require an additional $38mn to replace the Safer in a second phase of work.

The Netherlands pledged $15mn, Germany $10mn and the US $10mn.

Greenpeace has said salvors must remove the oil from the FSO before the end of October. After this point, weather conditions will worsen and the risks of a spill increase.

