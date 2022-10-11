Shelf signs up five-year deal in Arabian Gulf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Shelf signs up five-year deal in Arabian Gulf

Shelf Drilling has signed a five-year contract for its recently acquired Shelf Drilling Victory in the Arabian Gulf.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/10/2022, 11:29 am
Supplied by Shelf Drilling

Shelf said the contract was worth $236 million, a day rate of around $129,000. It is planned to start work under this contract in late March 2023. Beyond the five-year term, the contract also has a two-year option.

“We are very pleased to further expand our operations in the Middle East and strengthen our position in a strategically important market,” said Shelf CEO David Mullen.

“This long-term contract is an opportunity for us to build and leverage the experience of our highly capable team and unique operating platform, and demonstrates our ability to consistently generate value for the company. The award will contribute significantly to our contract backlog growth and indicates an improving jack-up market outlook.”

Before the Shelf Drilling Victory goes to work, it must complete reactivation and upgrade work. This is currently under way in the United Arab Emirates.

Shelf bought the rig in July this year, from India’s Aban Offshore. Its previous owner called the jack-up Deep Driller 7.

Shelf struck the deal in June, agreeing to pay $30 million for the rig. The company paid for the rig with cash in hand. The Shelf Drilling Victory was built in 2008. It can operate in water depths up to 375 feet (115 metres).

Growth plans

The company also recently closed a deal in the North Sea, where it bought five jack-ups from Noble Corp. for $375mn. Of this amount, $200mn was for one rig, the Noble Lloyd Noble, while the other four cost $43.75mn each.

Shelf plans to list its North Sea assets on Euronext Growth.

In a recent presentation, Shelf talked about how the tight Middle Eastern market is drawing in rigs from the North Sea. Middle Eastern states with a drive to increase production are turning to wells in shallow waters, the company said.

