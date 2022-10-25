Weatherford’s integrated option draws in Saudi, Omani work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Weatherford’s integrated option draws in Saudi, Omani work

Weatherford has signed drilling contracts with Saudi Aramco and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), for three years and five years respectively.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/10/2022, 5:47 pm
Aramco has awarded the US company a lump-sum turnkey contract for drilling and intervention services. The plan is to carry out 45 wells per year.

The Weatherford Integrated Services and Projects (ISP) team will carry out the work.

“This award showcases the value of Weatherford’s comprehensive portfolio of technologies,” Girish Saligram, Weatherford president and CEO, said.

Saligram said the ISP team would “provide a superior project delivery model to aid Aramco in executing its strategy by elevating the customer experience and results. We are excited to continue this long-term business relationship with Aramco.”

Weatherford announced its Saudi contract the day after its work in Oman.

The PDO deal is worth more than $500 million, Weatherford said. It will provide integrated drilling services at the Marmul and Greater Saqar fields.

The company plans to begin operations this quarter. It expects to carry out more than 700 wells on the fields in the coming years.

Saligram said Weatherford’s integrated services offering was “gaining significant traction in the market. This award builds on our long and proven history of delivering technology leadership and innovation and is a testament to the competitiveness of our portfolio.”

The official attributed the contract award to Weatherford’s “service quality, value proposition and local content”. The company will “enable safe drilling operations that maximise efficiency while delivering value and reducing carbon emissions”.

